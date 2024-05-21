Sonia Agarwal Bajaj Launches Little Future Founders, India's First Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship Program for Kids Aged 7-12

PNN

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21: Sonia Agarwal Bajaj, an advocate for educational innovation, unveiled her latest initiative this week. Little Future Founders is a ground-breaking financial literacy and early entrepreneurship program is designed to democratize financial education and foster entrepreneurial spirit among children aged 7 to 12.

Little Future Founders is built on the belief that financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills should be accessible to all children, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving economic landscape and boost problem solving skills. Stemming from the ideology that every child learns differently, the program would be the first ever financial literacy program that offers children to choose from math-based activity books, business guides that simplified over 15+ frameworks to help children navigate their big dreams and soon to launch storybooks. Additionally, the program even offers online program that are offered in small groups.

With the mission to make financial learning simpler, fun, engaging and for children, the program featuring many interesting characters: Ollie the octopus, Benny the Beaver, Bella the Bee, Marvin the Macaw and Ms. Chipper! The program features real-life inspiring child entrepreneurs, including Priyali Shahra (8 years old), known for Sticky Fun Slime; Nyrika Handa (8 years old); Trigya Saraf (6 years old), known for T.S Soaps; Veer Mehta (8 years old), known for Green Fingers; Vinisha Umashankar (15 years old), known for Solar Ironing Cart; and Hreya Modi (5.5 years old), known for Hrezo Mezo Chocolates. These young entrepreneurs are role models, offering true inspiration for parents and other children alike.

"With Little Future Founders, our goal is to spread financial literacy and ignite a spark of entrepreneurial thinking in children. By democratising this learning, and ensuring that the program is playful and fun, we hope to transform lives and give India its next Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Falguni Nayar, Ghazal Alagh, Azim Premji, Nandan Nilekani, " said Sonia Agarwal Bajaj. "We believe that by providing these essential skills early in life, we can empower the next generation to build a better future for themselves and their communities."

The program is set to go live launch with a series of online and in-person events. Little Future Founders launch marks an important milestone in early childhood education addressing significant gaps in financial literacy and entrepreneurship education.

