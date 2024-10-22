Sonia Goenka from MIQS Won Golden Heart at Woman of the Univesre 2024 at Istanbul, Turkey

India PR Distribution

Istanbul [Turkey], October 22: Returning from the vibrant city of Istanbul where I got a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in an International beauty contest Woman of Universe 2024, I am filled with unforgettable memories and experiences. Meeting with 60 countries delegates & competing from India was an lifetime achievement, winning Tge prestigious title of Woman of Universe Golden Heart 2024, is an great achievement by winning everyon's heart, Istanbul, a place where East meets West, offered not only a stunning backdrop for the international pageant but also a rich cultural journey that I will cherish forever. The beauty of Istanbul lies in its contraststhe ancient and the modern, the traditional and the contemporary. Walking through the bustling streets, I witnessed its incredible history come alive in places like the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, and the Grand Bazaar. These sites reminded me of the power of heritage and how deeply culture shapes who we are.

But more than the sights and food, what I will carry with me are the connections I made with people from all over the world. Istanbul was not just a city; it was a bridge that allowed us to come together, share our stories, and celebrate diversity. The energy of the city inspired me to embrace my role in the pageant fully and give my best. Through this journey, I've learned that true beauty comes from strength, compassion, and a sense of purpose. I had the honour of sharing our nation's unique traditions and stories, but more importantly, I had the privilege of learning from inspiring women from across the globe. Together, we celebrated not just our differences, but our common dreams and challenges as women in today's world.

This experience has taught me that success isn't just about winning a titleit & it's about growth, pushing your boundaries, and proudly carrying the love and support of your country with you. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent our country on such a prestigious platform and to have experienced the magic of Istanbul. I can't wait to share all

that I've learned and bring a piece of that cultural richness back home with me.

To the young women of our country, I hope my experience encourages you to chase your dreams fearlessly, knowing that every challenge is a stepping stone toward something greater. No matter where you go, remember that our roots keep us grounded and strong.

Let's continue striving, together, for a better and brighter tomorrow. I'm excited to share everything I've learned and to give back to the community that has given me so much. The future is full of possibilities, and with each of us contributing, we can continue to make our country shine on the world stage.

Thank you Ritika Vinay ma'am my Nation al Director, Ritika Ramtri maam, Rita Gangwani ma'am and the entire Mrs India Queen Of Substance team for your continuous support and love. I am proud to return with my heart full of gratitude and experiences that will last a lifetime.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart!

A brief about myself and my own Personality and Persona. Being a businesswoman I love working with employees, vendors and customers. This has helped me to evolve my strengths like empathy, self-discipline, good listening skills, team work and decision-making. Handling new situations in daily life with a calm approach, adaptability and flexibility is what I embrace. Having learnt horse-riding, I have participated in dressage events. My hobbies are cooking, especially international cuisines and reading.

My energy is constantly on the lookout for the next challenge and anything that can help me come out of my comfort zone. Fitness is not just a priority, it is a core part of my routine, releasing feel-good hormones that elevate my mood. I am proud to achieve an incredible transformation, shedding 19 kilos in 9 months with a dedicated diet and fitness plan. It made me a source of inspiration to many. This feeling and satisfaction of inspiring others

without saying a word is priceless. I believe in the power of business to connect people and bring positive change to the world. Meeting new people excites me, and I naturally find common grounds with strangers, making every interaction a meaningful one. Travelling thirty countries has helped me understand different cultures.

My achievements that make me feel high Working with Spreading smiles, an NGO for underprivileged by donating immensely. Participated in dressage events. Saved horses during the pandemic by fund raising for them. Certified Graphologist. Graphology involves scientific analysis of handwriting and signatures. Helped many to improve their handwriting and in turn, improved their lives. Lost 19 kilos in 9 months. Outstanding performance award for achieving maximum sales target in insurance. Always among the top five students in academics. Pursued MBA from Mumbai University. The most fulfilling role is the one where I have impacted lives and made a difference to people around me. Starting from the profound role of a mom to my children, to analyzing handwriting, both the roles bring me great sense of satisfaction.

