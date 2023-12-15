Sony India Announces Next-generation APS-C Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Alpha 6700

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 15: Sony India today announced the release of its newest APS-C mirrorless camera, the a6700 (ILCE-6700). This new offering combines the cutting-edge still image and video capabilities found in the latest full-frame Alpha™ and Cinema Line series with the compact and lightweight design of the a6000 series, resulting in a Sony's most advanced APS-C mirrorless camera to date. Combining an APS-C back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS image sensor boasting 26.0 effective megapixels with the speed and power of Sony's advanced BIONZ XR® processing engine, the a6700 achieves exceptional imaging performance while maintaining a compact and lightweight design.

The camera supports high-resolution 4K video recording at up to 120fps(1), a wide latitude of 14+ stops(2) for capturing details in harsh or under-lit conditions and features the S-Cinetone™ picture profile found in Sony's professional Cinema Line for refined movie imagery that doesn't require colour grading, and it delivers stunning representation of human skin tones.

"With the launch of the a6700, Sony is steadfast in its commitment to empower creators at every level in India. We are dedicated to providing cutting-edge tools that empowers their creativity. Sony will continue expanding its APS-C lineup, catering to the diverse image production needs of creators across the nation," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India.

1. Highly accurate subject recognition with AI

The latest APS-C size, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor boasts approximately 26.0 effective megapixels, paired with our advanced BIONZ XR engine for exceptional imaging performance. Standard ISO sensitivity spans 100 to 32000 for both stills and movies, allowing high-sensitivity, low-noise shooting. Enhanced colour reproduction ensures subjects like people and plants are captured with natural hues, while Creative Look features allow unique visual expressions. The AI processing unit is inherited from the "a7R V," enabling high accuracy "Real-Time Recognition AF (autofocus)." Beyond the a6000 series' human and animal recognition, it now accurately identifies various subjects such as human, animal, bird, insect, car/train, and airplane, catering to diverse creative expressions. When paired with recently launched FE 70-200mm F4.0 G Macro OSS II (3), it offers 105 mm to 300 mm focal lengths in 35mm full-frame equivalent, leveraging the power of telephoto zoom for high-quality shooting. Additionally, it's compatible with a broad array of E-mount lenses, and Sony's E-mount lenses covering full-frame and Cinema Line cameras with a single mount.

2. Excellent video performance compatible with 4K120p1

Harnessing data equivalent to 6K, the a6700 outputs superior 4K video, including support for high-frame-rate recording at 4K 120fps. It features S-Log3, offering a latitude of 14+2 above, for stellar gradation. Also equipped with S-Cinetone, the a6700 offers impressive skin tone depiction and subject highlighting, technologies honed through our Cinema Line development, while its AI-driven Auto-Framing(4) smoothly tracks subjects, eliminating the need for manual camera movement. The body houses a Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe compatible with digital audio interfaces.

3. Mobility, operability, and connectivity unique to a compact and lightweight device

With a compact design (approx. 4 7/8 x 2 3/4 x 3 in. and weighing about 1 lb 1.4 oz(5).), the a6700 is

highly portable. It claims a user-friendly, touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, coupled with a modern touch menu for effortless operation. Customisable front dial and a switching dial for still images, movies, and S&Q modes are also featured. It is also equipped with optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation system with 5.0 stops(6) of shutter speed advantage for stills and an Active Mode(7) ensures stable footage.

In terms of connectivity, the camera now supports the Creators' App(8) for seamless uploads of videos and still images to cloud services.

4. Environmental conscious and accessibility

Over the past 10 years, Sony has replaced approximately 379 tons(9) of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras. Recycled materials, including SORPLASTM(10), are actively used for the camera body, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. In addition, it is equipped with a Screen Reader function(11) that reads menus and video playback screens aloud to assist operations, supporting the creative activities of a wide variety of creators.

Pricing and Availability

The a6700 camera will be available across all Sony Camera Lounge, Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses/

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert/.

