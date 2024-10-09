Sony India Announces the Next-generation ZV-E10 II Vlogging Camera with E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II Lens1

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: Sony India launches the ZV-E10 II, the second generation of the ZV-E10 camera. The original ZV-E10 is a staple APS-C camera in Sony's ZV content creation camera series, designed to provide an easy, compact, and versatile tool for content creators of any level. The new ZV-E10 II maintains all the features creators love about the original, such as Creative Looks, Product Showcase Setting, Background Defocus function and the vari-angle flip screen and builds on it to increase sophistication and ease of use.

"The ZV-E10 II is a testament to our commitment to empowering content creators, vloggers, and photographers with cutting-edge technology. Featuring a new cinematic vlog setting, advanced autofocus capabilities, and enhanced image quality, this camera equips creators with the tools to effortlessly bring their vision to life. Whether capturing video or stills, the ZV-E10 II delivers exceptional quality, stunning visuals, and intuitive controls. Its versatility allows creators to capture every moment with precision and creativity, elevating their content to unparalleled heights," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India.

The ZV-E10 II's internal hardware has been improved from its predecessor with an upgraded 26-megapixel (MP) (approx. effective) Exmor R™ CMOS sensor and adoption of Sony's latest BIONZ XR™ image processing engine. A few additional updates to this model include improved autofocus and video capturing capabilities: Cinematic Vlog Setting 2, a new vertical format user interface (UI), an upgraded large-capacity battery Sony Z battery for improved stamina and improved connectivity for easy live streaming and data transfer. It is compact and lightweight, and fits into a creator's hand with ease, weighing in at approximately 377 grams 3.

In addition, the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II (SELP16502), a compact APS-C power zoom lens will be available separately (to be announced soon) or as part of the ZV-E10 II's lens kit. The upgraded kit lens is lightweight and offers improved autofocus (AF) and video performance compared to the first-generation model.

Create your own photos and video aesthetics

The ZV-E10 II features two key functions designed to produce premium-looking content straight from the camera, Creative Looks and Cinematic Vlog Setting. When shooting videos and still images, users can instantly enhance their images by selecting from ten Creative Look options: Standard (ST), Portrait (PT), Neutral (NT), Vivid (VV), Vivid 2 (VV2), Film (FL), Instant (IN), Soft Highkey (SH), Black & White (BW), and Sepia (SE). Each of these looks are further customisable and can be edited through eight different parameters, allowing creators to fine-tune their content. Once customised, a creator can save six personal custom styles directly in camera for easy and reuse.

The ZV-E10 II allows creators to producer premium, cinematic video content with a single touch using the Cinematic Vlog Setting. This feature automatically adjusts the aspect ratio, frame rate, and AF transition speed to optimal settings for cinematic video capture. Additionally, Creators can enhance their footage by selecting from five "Looks" such as S-Cinetone™ that enhances skin tones, and applying one of four "Moods" 4, that emphasise specific colours, offering extensive options to maximise creative expression.

Key camera specifications

1. 759-point Focal Plane Phase-detection AF with Real-time Eye AF 5 for Human/Animal/Bird and Real-time Tracking

2. Backside illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor offering an ideal combination of high sensitivity and low noise with an ISO range from 100 to 32000 6

3. APS-C interchangeable lens camera compatible with over 70 Sony E-mount lenses

4. High-speed readout, 5.6K oversampling compresses a vast amount of information into stunning 4K footage at up to 60p 7

5. Active Mode 8 electronic image stabilisation employs a precision gyroscope and advanced algorithm to accurately measure and compensate for camera shake, providing highly effective stabilisation without sacrificing mobility, even when shooting 4K

6. Upgraded large-capacity Z battery (NP-FZ100), allowing continuous movie recording 9 for up to 195 minutes per charge.

Additional Features to Streamline Content Creation

1. New Vertical User Interface (UI) that auto rotates from horizontal to vertical orientation to streamline vertical content creation. When paired with the vari-angle LCD monitor users can create and view their content from any angle.

2. With 4K 60p capture and up to 120p capture in clear XAVC-S Full HD quality, the user can record stunning motion sequences using the S&Q mode 10 at 5x slow motion (24p playback)

3. Product Showcase Setting which delivers convenient shooting of product review videos with smooth focus transitions from your face to the item being highlighted.

4. Background Defocus Function to adjust the depth of field and create bokeh within the background with a single touch.

5. Face Priority Auto-Exposure immediately detects faces and adjusts the exposure to optimise facial brightness, even while actively recording in changing lighting scenarios.

6. Soft Skin Effect smooths the appearance and reduces blemishes on the subject's skin.

7. Stress-free connectivity with the USB 3.2 Type-C® (SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps) port also allows high-speed wired transfer to a compatible smartphone or PC through the Creators App for easy post-production and sharing on social media 11.

8. Time-lapse sequences 12 can be created in-camera and the exposure interval can be set from 1 second to 60 seconds 13.

9. Advanced, onboard 3-capsule microphone with selectable directivity (previously debuted in the ZV-E1) for capturing clear, high-quality audio. Users can select "Auto" or choose from "Front," "Rear," or "All Directions" for the audio directivity depending on the environment and recording scenario settings.

10. Supplied with the camera, is a windscreen to reduce noise when shooting in windy conditions.

11. Multi-Interface (MI Shoe) allows for simple connection to an external microphone for additional audio options, if needed.

12. Livestream through the support of 5 GHz 14 Wi-Fi connectivity.

13. Sony's Screen Reader function15, which reads menus and video playback screens aloud to assist operations, and a menu Magnify Display function are included to provide accessibility solutions.

Designed with environmentally friendly principles in mind

The ZV-E10 II camera body is made from recycled materials, including SORPLAS™ 16, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. The individual packaging is made from Sony's unique recycled paper "Original Blended Material" that uses materials such as bamboo, sugar cane fibre, and recycled paper collected from the market. Over the past 11 years, Sony has replaced approximately 395 tons17 of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras.

Main features of the versatile E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II 18

The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II is Sony's 75th E-mount lens and an ideal kit lens solution for the new ZV-E10 II due to its compact size and versatile range (35 mm full-frame equivalent focal length: 24-75 mm). High resolution performance is achieved by four aspherical elements and one ED (Extra low Dispersion) element in an effective optical design. With a minimum focusing distance of 9.8 inch (0.25 m) (wide)/ 11.8 inch (0.30 m) (tele) and maximum magnification of 0.215x, the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II offers versatile close-up performance to capture details. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II retracts to a total length of approximately 1.25 inches (31.3mm) when camera power is turned off. Due to its diminutive size and low weight of approximately 3.8 oz. (107 grams), it is a portable lens that can support day-to-day shooting.

Smooth, useful power zoom is ideal for movie shooting, and AF is available even while zooming. Built-in optical stabilisation works with in-body stabilisation 19, including Active Mode, to minimise blur in movies. The E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II supports in-body breathing compensation 20 to minimise shifts in angle of view while focusing for smooth, stable footage.

Availability and Price

The new ZV-E10 II camera and E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II Lens Kit (to be announced soon) will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart.

As part of a special offer, Sony is offering additional benefits, including an extended 3-year warranty (2 years standard + 1 year additional warranty on product registration), a complimentary SD card (SF-E64A), carry bag (MII-HD1) and easy on pocket finance schemes.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses.

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today!

alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

1 To be announced soon

2 Available in the movie and S&Q modes. Not available for XAVC S-l 4K recording in S&Q mode.

3 Weight included with battery and SD card.

4 Mood is not available when the (Mono) Look is selected.

5 When shooting stills. The number of AF points depends on the shooting mode.

6 Expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 when shooting stills. ISO range is 100 - 6400 when SteadyShot is set to Active.

7 Recording frame rates are listed as integer values, but the actual frame rates are as follows: 24p = 23.98 fps, 30p = 29.97 fps, 60p = 59.94 fps, and 120p = 119.88

fps.

8 Slight image crop in Active Mode. Active Mode is not available when recording at frame rates of 120 fps/100 fps or higher, including S&Q. ISO range is 100 - 6400 when

SteadyShot is set to Active in movie mode.

9 When the battery is fully charged, using the E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II and recording in XAVC S HD 60p 50M 4:2:0 8-bit. Actual performance varies based on

settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee

the life span of the battery.

10 Audio recording is not available in the S&Q mode.

11 The Creators1; App is required for transfer to a smartphone. Visit https://www.sony.net/cca/ for information on regional availability. The server info and stream key for

the streaming service to be used must be registered before use. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and

software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

12 Shooting time will vary according to conditions. Use the [Interval Timer] function to shoot time-lapse sequences at long intervals (e.g. 10 minutes or more).

13 Maximum shooting interval is 6 seconds when shooting 4K.

14 5GHz communication may be restricted in some countries and regions.

15 Supported languages differ depending on the sales region.

16 Depending on the time of production, SORPLAS™ may not be used for some parts.

17 According to Sony. Recycled materials used for product bodies and accessories from April 2012 to March 2023.

18 To be announced soon

19 See camera compatibility (Image stabilisation with body-lens coordinated control) info at: www.sony.net/dics/fnc1002

20 Please refer to support page;

support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/www/cscs/function/compatibility.php?area=jp&lang=en&cs_ref=slct_lang&fnc=1001

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor