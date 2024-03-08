Sony India Introduces New Car AV Receiver XAV-AX8500

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 8: Sony India today announced a new addition to its line of car AV receivers, the XAV-AX8500. The XAV-AX8500 offers a customisable experience to fit user's personal visual and audio experience, while providing industry leading quality. This new model includes a large HD screen with a unique tilt and swivel mechanism, along with various customisation features for enhanced visual and audio performance.

With a 10.1 inch high-definition LCD panel and optically gapless design, it boasts the best-in-class picture quality, while assuring safer and easier operation than ever. The LCD is bonded directly to the protective glass touch layer with a transparent adhesive which realises an extremely precise touch experience. The 1280 x 720 HD touchscreen offers an enhanced user interface for safety and ease of use. It features a clean design with customisable icon positioning and wallpaper to suit your vehicle and style. The internal anti-glare filter hugely improves touchscreen visibility by reducing sunlight reflections, ensuring easier and safer driving. HDMI connectivity allows for hooking up an external audio and visual source device, for viewing while parked.

The XAV-AX8500 boasts Wireless Smartphone Conversion, revolutionizing in-car connectivity. Wi-Fi connection from the user's smartphone, together with the supplied GPS antenna, provides wireless connection to Apple CarPlay®, as well as Android Auto™ compatibility. This innovative feature enhances convenience and safety by eliminating the need for physical connections, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable driving experience. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto revolutionize in-car connectivity, seamlessly integrating smartphones with car audio systems.

The XAV-AX8500, Sony's advanced car AV receiver, wirelessly supports both platforms, enabling hands-free calling, music streaming, navigation, and more. Drivers experience enhanced safety and convenience with voice commands and intuitive controls, while the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen ensures a visually immersive and user-friendly interface. HDMI connectivity allows you to hook up an external audio and visual source device or a compatible smartphone, so you can view your favourite content when your car is parked.

The newly designed tilt and swivel mechanism let the driver manually adjust the oversized display's viewing angles. Its screw-less structure offers a range of +-15 degrees, both horizontally and vertically with no tools required. This not only allows for altering the angle to the preferred seating position, but also avoiding things such as direct sunlight reflection, or even for sharing the navigation screen with your passengers.

The XAV-AX8500 excels in sound customization, featuring a built-in DSP that provides precise processing and time alignment for each of its five addressable channels. With a 14-band EQ, users can fine-tune the audio to match their music preferences.

This advanced system ensures exceptional sound quality, complemented by LDAC technology for high-resolution wireless audio streaming and a high-voltage pre-out (5V) for clearer sound with less distortion when connected to a power amplifier. In general, head units deliver 2-volt audio signal, meanwhile Sony's head unit with high voltage pre-out gives 5-volt signal, which realises clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is used connecting to power amplifier.

The XAV-AX8500 boasts LDAC technology for unparalleled sound quality. With LDAC, users can enjoy Bluetooth wireless audio at 96 kHz/24-bit sampling, delivering bitrates up to three times higher than conventional Bluetooth. This advanced audio codec ensures exceptional clarity and fidelity, providing an immersive and high-quality listening experience in the car.

The Sony XAV-AX8500 is available at select premium car dealers across India.

