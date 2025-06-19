Sony India Launches FE 50-150mm F2 GM Lens

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: Sony India introduces the FE 50-150mm F2 GM, the world's first(1) telephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150 mm and F2 aperture. This lens features a standard focal length of 50mm at the wide-angle end and combines an open aperture of F2 with high resolution comparable to that of a prime lens. This allows for a wide range of scenarios with just one lens for various situations and subjects. As part of Sony's renowned G Master™ series, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM offers an exceptional combination of high resolution and stunning bokeh, enhancing the imaging results for professionals using the Sony Alpha camera system.

"At Sony, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of imaging technology. With the launch of the FE 50-150mm F2 GM lens, we are proud to introduce a world-first innovation that delivers unmatched image quality, versatility and performance. From stunning bokeh in portraits and weddings to sharp, high-speed capture in sports and events, this lens is a versatile powerhouse. It's compact, internal zoom design and advanced autofocus makes it perfect for handheld use, truly redefining creative possibilities in the field," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India.

Exceptional image quality and smooth F2 Bokeh

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM's internal optical design plays a crucial role in producing its exceptional image quality. By integrating two XA (extreme aspherical) elements, two Super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements, and three ED elements, the lens effectively suppresses aberrations, ensuring sharp, high-contrast imagery across the entire zoom range. Additionally, the floating focusing system enables a minimum focusing distance of 0.4m at the wide end and a maximum magnification of 0.20 for detailed shooting.

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM's constant F2 aperture creates beautifully smooth bokeh, making it an ideal choice for portrait, wedding, and event photographers aiming to isolate subjects with a shallow depth of field. A newly developed 11-blade circular aperture further enhances the signature G Master bokeh. When shooting videos, the lens delivers stunning cinematic results and exceptional clarity. In addition, Sony's proprietary "Nano AR Coating II," applied uniformly across the entire lens surface, significantly reduces ghosting and flare even in backlit conditions, delivering clear and crisp imagery.

Internal zoom and compact design

Measuring at approximately 200 mm (7-7/8 inches) in length and weighing approximately 1,340g(2) (47.3 ounces), the FE 50-150mm F2 GM offers remarkable portability considering its impressive combination of wide zoom range and bright aperture. This lens is ideal for both handheld and gimbal use with its featured internal zoom design that maintains the lens' length and weight balance despite focal length changes. With its practical design, this lens serves as a versatile, all-in-one solution for those seeking a standard 50mm through 150mm telephoto range.

Fast and precise Autofocus performance

Equipped with four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors and Sony's advanced control algorithms, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM delivers fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus (AF). This high-performance AF system is compatible with Sony's Alpha 9 III, supporting continuous shooting at up to 120 frames per second with full AF/AE tracking(3). With a fast AF system and a versatile 50-150 mm zoom range, the lens excels at capturing fast-paced indoor sports, portraits and events.

Cinematic video production

Designed with filmmakers in mind, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM minimises focus breathing and is compatible with Sony's Breathing Compensation(4) feature on select Alpha cameras. Linear Response MF ensures intuitive manual focus control, while the lens's internal zoom design maintains stability even while zooming mounted on gimbals. Additionally, the XD linear motors operate quietly to prevent unwanted noise from being captured during recording.

Built for durability, the FE 50-150mm F2 GM features a robust dust- and moisture-resistant design(5). A fluorine coating on the front element repels contaminants, making it easy to clean and ensuring the lens remains in top condition even in challenging environments.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 50-150mm F2 GM (SEL50150GM) lens will be available across all Sony Center stores, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, major electronic stores across India & also on Amazon & Flipkart from 5th May 2025 onwards.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom

Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses/.

Ask an Expert

Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert/.

(1) As of the April 2025 product announcement according to research by a Sony survey of lenses for interchangeable lens cameras.

(2) Excluding tripod mount.

(3) Sony test conditions. Maximum continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. Continuous shooting speed may vary in the AF-C focus mode.

(4) See camera compatibility info at: www.sony.net/dics/breathing. Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.

(5) Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

