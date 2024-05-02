Sony India Launches ILX-LR1 Ultra-lightweight, E-mount Interchangeable Lens Camera for Industrial Applications

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 2: Sony India today announced the launch of the new ILX-LR1, an interchangeable lens camera designed for industrial use with approximately 61 megapixels 35 mm full-frame image sensor. With high resolution and in a lightweight, compact form, it is ideal for inspection, investigation, surveying, and mapping by drone.

"As the industrial drone market expands, we have identified a pressing need for a compact, lightweight solution that prioritizes image quality while offering remote capabilities. With the launch of the ILX-LR1, we're merging Sony's trusted legacy and imaging expertise with the benefits of our E-mount interchangeable lens system and Camera Remote SDK. This creates a versatile ecosystem optimized for photography, catering to a diverse range of industrial applications," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India.

High-resolution sensor for detailed images and efficient coverage

The ILX-LR1 captures high resolution, low noise, and wide dynamic range images that reveal fine details like small scratches and cracks during inspection and investigation. It also has a selection of a continuous shooting capability such as 3 frames per second, which is suitable for mapping shooting, allowing for the rapid completion of high-altitude shots in a short period of time. To make the ILX-LR1 much more versatile, it is compatible with a wide range of E-mount lenses that allow for the selection of the most appropriate lens based on the project so a single picture taken from high altitude can replace several pictures from a lower-resolution camera.

Lightweight and compact design, ideal for drone photography

The ILX-LR1 is designed to be a small and lightweight interchangeable lens camera with a 35mm full-frame image sensor. It is approximately 3.94 inches width x 2.91 inches height x 1.67 inches depth, weighing approximately 0.53 lbs (243 g), without carrying monitor, viewfinder, or battery, but incorporating the necessary features for industrial applications.

Designed for easy integration with industrial applications

With the ILX-LR1's size and functionality, it can be used for a variety of job sites and purposes such as utilities, green energy, telecommunications, transportation, construction, and land management projects. The compact, box-shaped camera has screw holes (M3) for secure mounting, in any suitable location, on any of its six sides including for attaching to a drone, industrial machines, robots and/or submersibles. In addition, it has mounting screw hole (1/4-20 UNC) on the bottom surface. The USB Type-C and HDMI Micro (Type D) are together on the rear of the camera for easy installation.

Sony Camera Remote SDK gives remote users access and control camera's menus and other functions from their own software applications. By integrating an API into the system, it becomes possible to remotely control the camera from the user's system, allowing for camera settings changes, shutter release, live-view monitoring, and more. Also, a customer's applications can link unique image IDs with drone position data in post-processing. The images can be taken with a trigger signal to minimize latency of each image and drone position data. With the new Version 1.11, when utilizing manual focus, it is possible to retrieve the current focus position and perform focus adjustments to desired position, enabling highly reproducible and stable shooting. Also, lock switch will prevent unintended operation errors caused by the buttons on rear side.

The ILX-LR1 Power & Control Terminal allows for low-latency data communication for remote applications that require an instant response, such as capturing an image at a particular moment. The ILX-LR1 supports DC 10-18V power connection and can be powered from the drone's battery for extended operation time without having to change batteries.

Pricing and Availability

The ILX-LR1 camera will be available in India. To register your inquiry, click here.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

