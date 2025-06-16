Sony India Launches Large Aperture Ultra-Wide FE 16mm F1.8 G Expressive Prime Lens

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 16: Sony India today launched the FE 16mm F1.8 G (SEL16F18G), a premium G Lens™ that combines the expressive power of a high-resolution ultra-wide angle with high portability thanks to its compact, lightweight design, allowing creators to express their creativity in an extensive range of still and video shooting scenes. When paired with the latest Sony Alpha™ series cameras this lens is great for scenery, architecture, starry skies and more, whilst also offering outstanding close-up capabilities alongside precise and quiet AF (autofocus).

Outstanding resolution at ultra-wide 16 mm angles of view

The FE 16mm F1.8 G is an ideal lens for creating dynamic and spectacular wide-angle perspectives. The optical design includes two AA (Advanced Aspherical) elements for stunning image resolution at all apertures. One Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element and three ED elements suppress chromatic aberration right out to the image periphery, whilst an optimised coating minimises flare and ghosting.

Supreme G Lens bokeh and outstanding close-up performance

This new G Lens delivers stunning bokeh with its large F1.8 maximum aperture, 11-blade circular aperture. Close-up performance is excellent with a minimum focus distance of 0.15 m/0.5 ft and maximum magnification of 0.25x when using AF (0.13 m/0.43 ft, 0.30x for MF). All of this makes it possible to capture unique wide-angle perspectives with deep, exquisite bokeh.

Large-aperture ultra-wide performance in a compact lens

The use of aspherical lens elements in the FE 16mm F1.8 G, including Sony's high-precision AA (Advanced Aspherical) lens, has made it possible to create a full-frame ultra-wide lens that is a compact 73.8 x 75 mm (3 x 3 inch) and weighs just 304 g (10.8 oz). It is small, lightweight, and mobile whilst delivering spectacular imaging performance for a wide range of subjects including landscapes, architecture, starry skies, and more.

Fast, precise autofocus supports high-level imaging

Two XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors ensure fast, precise AF and tracking. A control algorithm developed specifically for the XD linear motors achieves enhanced response that largely negates delay and vibration that are likely to occur when driving a large-diameter focus lens group, for exceptionally quiet, low-vibration operation. All of this makes it possible for the FE 16mm F1.8 G to capture important moments when shooting active, fast-moving subjects.

Refined and stable performance for video

The FE 16mm F1.8 G's advanced lens technology reduces focus breathing for smooth video footage. The breathing compensation function(1) provided in compatible Alpha bodies is also supported, and in-body Active Mode(2) image stabilisation can make it easy to capture stable wide-angle video whilst walking. What's more, the new lens accepts standard 67 mm front filter and is easy to balance on a gimbal.

Comprehensive control and solid reliability

A focus ring, focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and iris lock switch are provided and alternative functions can be assigned to the focus hold button. The aperture ring provides hands-on control, while a click ON/OFF switch adds versatility, and a Focus mode switch allows instant autofocus/manual switching. Lastly, a dust and moisture resistant design(3) and fluorine front-element coating maximises reliability and durability.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 16mm F1.8 G lens will be available across all Sony Center stores, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India from 3rd April 2025 onwards.

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50% discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25% discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom

Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses.

Ask an Expert

Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd. | www.sony.co.in.

(1) Camera compatibility info at: www.sony.net/dics/breathing

Not available when shooting stills. Angle of view and image quality may change slightly when this function is [ON]. Effective compensation may not be achieved in all situations.

(2) Compatible models only

(3) Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

