Sony MAX Brings the World Television Premiere of Saiyaara on 20 December

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: When the year was all about loud blockbusters, along came Saiyaara, which quietly became the biggest love story of the decade. A massive hit at the box office, the film went on to gross around ₹584 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic film in India. It also recorded the biggest opening weekend of 2025, collecting ₹85 crore, with strong contributions from metro cities. After creating a storm in theatres, Saiyaara is now all set to reach an even wider audience as it makes its world television premiere exclusively on Sony MAX on 20th December at 8 pm.

As one of India's most iconic Hindi movie channels with a legacy of over 25 years, Sony MAX has consistently been the country's go-to destination for high-impact and engaging entertainment. Backed by decades of trust, an enviable film library, and blockbuster premieres, the channel continues to shape family viewing in India. Staying true to its 'Deewana Bana De' ethos, Sony MAX has a strong lineup of contemporary hits, cult favourites and exclusive premieres, making the arrival of Saiyaara a natural fit to its content slate of marquee titles.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara is a musical romance drama led by actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose performances struck a chord with audiences and quickly turned them into popular heartthrobs right after the film's release.

Indian audiences have always gravitated towards great love stories, returning to them time and again for the emotions they bring alive on screen. Saiyaara taps straight into that longing with a romance that believes in staying. It follows Krissh Kapoor (Portrayed by Ahaan Panday), a passionate musician, and Vaani Batra (Portrayed by Aneet Padda), a gentle, soft-spoken poet, whose paths cross through a shared love for music and art. When Krissh discovers that Vaani is battling Alzheimer's, his love for her doesn't waver... instead, he chooses to stand by her, underlining the film's central idea that saccha pyaar goes beyond all hardships. The film's music stays with you long after it concludes, with the title track becoming a viral hit instantly!

Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head - Movies, Regional, FTA, Infotainment Channels, shares, "Saiyaara is an emotionally rich film that became this year's biggest blockbuster. We're proud to bring this special story into millions of homes, reaffirming Sony MAX's commitment to meaningful premieres that families can enjoy together."

Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, adds, Saiyaara is a film that connected deeply with audiences through its emotion, music and timeless romance. We're delighted to bring its World Television Premiere to Sony MAX, allowing the film to reach a wide audience across the country. This premiere celebrates the film's journey and its impact over audiences, especially the youth of our country, and gives families the chance to experience Saiyaara together, right in their living rooms, and experience the depth of emotions that made Saiyaara the all-time highest grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema.

With Christmas around the corner, Saiyaara makes for the perfect watch... warm, emotional, and romantic. Whether you're revisiting the film or watching it for the first time, this World Television Premiere on Sony MAX airing on Saturday, 20th December at 8:00 pm is one you won't want to miss!

Visit : https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRrzs7biSQf/?igsh=MnljbTVmNTZ2c215

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor