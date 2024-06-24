Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Gaurav Banerjee as MD & CEO

Mumbai, June 24 Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) on Monday announced the appointment of Gaurav Banerjee as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective on or before August 26 pending regulatory approvals.

Banerjee succeeds NP Singh, who stepped down after 25 years and will move into the role of Non-Executive Chairman to support this transition through the end of the fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

“Under Singh's remarkable leadership, SPNI has achieved tremendous success and innovation in the entertainment industry. I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers' experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee previously held the positions of Head of Content for Hindi Entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar and Business Head for Star Bharat, Hindi and English movies, kids and infotainment, and regional (East).

Singh said he looks forward to supporting Banerjee and the talented team “as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives”.

SPNI and Zee Entertainment Enterprises terminated a merger agreement earlier this year.

In January, Sony Group, the Japanese parent company of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), which is now called Culver Max Entertainment, and Bangla Entertainment Pvt Ltd (BEPL), terminated the $10 billion merger agreement with Zee Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor