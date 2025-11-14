Sopaan Presents AIKYAM 2025 at Ajanta & Ellora, Celebrating UN@80 Through Oneness of Culture, Science and Spirituality

VMPL

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) [India], November 14: Sopaan, an arts and culture initiative, in collaboration with UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism and the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is set to unveil a one-of-its kind celebration of art, heritage and innovation, a confluence of cultural brilliance and artistic diversity from across the global diaspora. AIKYAM 2025, symbolising oneness of humanity, is a three-day celebration marking the historic 80th anniversary of the United Nations, set amid the spectacular UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora, honouring India's timeless cultural and spiritual heritage.

Founded by former Indian Ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta and cultural entrepreneur Siddhaant Mohta, AIKYAM launches a new series of immersive cultural journeys across India's most iconic sites, presenting experiences rarely accessible to the public in this format. Rooted in the philosophy of oneness, of science and spirituality, humanity and nature, and India's ancient faiths of Buddhism, Jainism and Hinduism, AIKYAM embodies the country's timeless wisdom, sustainable practices and alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It reflects the masterful knowledge of the universe possessed by ancient Indians and celebrates sustainable practices drawn from this deep cultural consciousness. Scheduled from November 21-23, 2025, the weekend celebrations will feature Omkar, a classical ballet choreographed by internationally acclaimed artist Gauri Sharma Tripathi, to be performed at Ellora's magnificent Kailasa Temple with artists from Argentina, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Peru, Poland and Spain, creating a true cross-cultural dialogue through the language of art.

The event will feature talks by Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, author-historian William Dalrymple and cultural commentator Nick Booker, along with curated Maharashtrian culinary experiences, folk performances and textile showcases. Highlights include the recreation of a historic classical concert once presented at the United Nations and a live mural painting by Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro, who will create a contemporary interpretation of the Ajanta murals. Bringing together over 30 cultural ambassadors and diplomats, AIKYAM 2025 will champion India's soft power, immersive heritage experiences and global harmony through art, culture and sustainability.

Siddhaant Mohta, Co-Founder and Director, Sopaan, shared, "We are honoured to present AIKYAM, an artistic celebration set against the timeless grandeur of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. This confluence of music, art, dance and dialogue pays homage to the spiritual and cultural essence of these magnificent heritage sites. Rooted in the values of science, sustainability and spirituality, AIKYAM marks UN@80 and seeks to inspire reflection and foster meaningful exchange. Through this endeavour, Sopaan is crafting spaces for cross-cultural dialogue and global artistic collaboration. Cultural ambassadors from over 30 countries will gather to celebrate this spirit of unity through heritage, strengthening the bridge between India's living traditions and the world's shared future. We aim to create an immersive experience that not only captivates audiences but also deepens their connection with India's artistic legacy and vision for a harmonious, sustainable future."

Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director, UNESCO Regional Office in India, said, "India's heritage sites are not just symbols of the past, but dynamic spaces that continue to shape our collective future. Ajanta and Ellora, among the country's first UNESCO World Heritage sites, stand as living testaments to the creativity, spirituality and knowledge that have long defined this region. They remind us that heritage is living, evolving and central to building a sustainable future. Through initiatives such as AIKYAM 2025, we foster dialogue among civilizations through cultural exchange, reflecting the very essence of UNESCO's mission: to build peace through culture, education and shared understanding."

Reinforcing this spirit of harmony between heritage and progress, G. Sreekanth, Municipal Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, extended a heartfelt message to all participants. "On this momentous occasion marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, it gives me immense pleasure to extend a warm welcome to all the esteemed dignitaries joining us for AIKYAM-UN80 in Aurangabad. Celebrated amid the timeless grandeur of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, the world-famous UNESCO World Heritage Sites that embody India's artistic and spiritual heritage, this event beautifully weaves together our rich cultural legacy with the possibilities of modern science and technology, powered by Sopaan. May AIKYAM stand as a bridge between tradition and innovation, inspiring a future of harmony, creativity and global unity."

A spokesperson from Maharashtra Tourism commented, "The world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora are among Maharashtra's most treasured legacies and a testament to India's enduring spirit of coexistence and creativity. Through AIKYAM, we are proud to join hands with UNESCO and Sopaan to spotlight the state's rich heritage, encourage sustainable cultural tourism and promote investment in the sector. Heritage tourism contributes significantly to Maharashtra's economy, reinforcing our commitment to preserving our cultural wealth while driving inclusive growth. This initiative embodies Maharashtra's vision to preserve our heritage and share it with the world as a living source of learning, inspiration and pride."

Cultural tourism accounts for nearly 40% of tourist arrivals in India, with the country's heritage tourism market estimated at USD 19.9 billion in 2024. According to research, the market is projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2025-2033.

Ambassadors, diplomats and patrons of art and culture will be invited to immerse themselves in this weekend of cultural discovery. Guests will experience guided tours of the historic caves, live performances and curated culinary experiences designed to celebrate India's living heritage and its global resonance. A strategic initiative, AIKYAM seeks to promote cultural tourism and ensure the invaluable legacy of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves is meticulously preserved for future generations.

About Sopaan

Sopaan crafts rich, bespoke events that represent Indian cultural heritage on the world stage, bringing historical sites alive in a contemporary context and creating meaningful cross-cultural connections. By blending music, dance, fashion, painting, sculpture, textiles, cinema, architecture and cuisine, Sopaan creates enriching sensory experiences that celebrate India's living culture with ancient roots and an exciting future. With a mission to craft the world's cultural connections with India, Sopaan has partnered with state governments, royal families and renowned curators to showcase the country's incredible history and extraordinary people against the backdrop of its timeless heritage.

About Maharashtra Tourism

The Government of Maharashtra is committed to promoting the state's diverse tourism offerings, spanning heritage, culture, nature and adventure. With world-renowned destinations such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora, the vibrant cities of Mumbai and Pune and serene hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, Maharashtra offers a rich tapestry of experiences. Through initiatives that enhance infrastructure, promote sustainable and eco-tourism and celebrate cultural festivals such as the Ganesh Festival and Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav, Maharashtra Tourism continues to highlight the state's unique heritage and vibrant spirit while ensuring memorable and responsible travel for all visitors.

