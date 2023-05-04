Sopra Banking Software unveils state-of-the-art Noida campus

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (/PRNewswire): Sopra Banking Software, a leading partner for more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide, today announced the opening of its new office in Noida. Nestled in the prime locality of Noida's Sector-132, the 10-story campus offers a vibrant working environment to colleagues. The spacious, bright, and naturally lit interiors of the premises with plenty of green spaces, offer a welcoming experience to the colleagues and leave them feeling energized to bring out their best in everything they do.

The new office space is modelled with Agile Seating offering a mix of sitting and standing workspaces that offer a collaborative experience. There are plenty of meeting rooms for team huddles that are backed with superior conferencing capabilities and equipment. From an employee engagement perspective, the new campus houses a training room, a large recreational room and gymnasium with cool indoor and board games for individuals to take a quick break and feel refreshed.

Reflecting on the company's buoyant plans for India Sunil Goyal, CEO of Sopra Banking Software India, and Deputy CEO of Sopra Steria India, said, "We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency in all our operations, and our new office is a testament to providing exceptional service to our clients and offer a great working space to our colleagues. It is because of their sheer commitment that we were accredited as a Great Place to Work - the second time in a row! We are excited to have a new address in Noida that reflects our values, passion and supports our business ambitions."

Addressing the teams, Eric Pasquier, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Sopra Steria and Chairman Sopra Banking Software, said, "I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new site in India. India is at the heart of Sopra Steria Group's growth strategy and our team's here are doing a fantastic job for our customers. Two years ago, our ambition was to be 1000 Sopra Banking Software colleagues in India; we are today 1100 and the global ambition for the group for Sopra Steria and Sopra Banking Software in India is to be 10,000 employees in 2025. This new campus is symbolic of our success and our ambition for the future, and it also highlights the level of standards that we want as part of and for our employees' wellness in their everyday work-life.

With our digital products and services, we are building the future. We focus on human-centered and value-sensitive approaches to technology understanding and design. The new tech-campus will continue to engage with the local community through various CSR initiatives such as education, health, and environment. This will contribute to the development of a positive relationship between the orgzation and the community, which is crucial for its long-term sustainability. Overall, the opening of our new tech-campus will help us in demonstrating our commitment to India's economic and social development and contribute to the CSR goals. We believe that the initiatives by our CSR foundation will have a significant impact on the lives of over 50,000 children, as it will enable them to learn and grow, regardless of their financial situation."

Speaking during his in-person interaction with the colleagues today, Eric Bierry, CEO of Sopra Banking Software said, "India is an integral factor of our Global Innovation, Research & Development. With the opening of our new office in Noida, we aim to deliver on our promise of offering a thriving working environment to our colleagues. We are excited about the opportunities that this new office brings and are confident that it will play a significant role in our future successes. We look forward to collaborating with our teams and partners in India and building strong relationships that will last for years to come."

Since Sopra Banking's inception in 2012, the revenue has increased from 171 million euros to nearly half a billion. The orgsation has evolved from a France-centric provider to a global one and has expanded its services to include cloud technology and an open banking platform. The orgsation is focused in making finance accessible to as many people as possible and thus building a better future. Sopra Banking expanded its presence in India in 2019 with a focus on R&D and innovation centre and is now a strong family with 1000+ colleagues.

Eric Fajole, the French trade and investment commissioner of France in India said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sopra Banking Software on the inauguration of their state-of-the-art campus in Noida. This is a significant milestone for the company and a testament to their global vision and commitment to excellence in India. The new campus will undoubtedly provide a platform for innovation and collaboration, mark as a strong symbol of the partnership between France and India in the field of technology. I wish Sopra Banking Software all the very best for their future endeavours."

Sopra Banking Software is the partner of choice for more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide. The rich variety of our solutions, the strength of our conviction and our passion for innovation enable us to support our clients daily and in their future projects, as well as in their goals regarding financial inclusion. Our customers, based in over 80 countries around the world, benefit every day from our technologies and software, as well as the expertise of our 5,000 employees.

Sopra Banking Software is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a European leader in consulting, digital services, and software development. With more than 50,000 employees, the Sopra Steria Group generated a turnover of EUR5.1 billion in 2022.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.soprabanking.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor