SOUL Festival Announces 2024 Programme at Soneva Fushi from 9 to 13 October

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: The highly-anticipated SOUL Festival has unveiled an enthralling programme of insightful talks and guided wellness sessions led by a diverse line-up of international visionaries, thought leaders and wellness pioneers. Hosted at the award-winning Soneva Fushi from October 9 to 13, 2024, the festival will be a platform for discussion and discovery into the 'Future of Wellness', complemented by music, art and culture alongside wholesome, nourishing dining.

The list of SOUL Festival 2024 speakers includes internal medicine and endocrine physician Zach Bush; oncology specialist and author Dr Nasha Winters; author and wellness entrepreneur Eric Edmeades; metabolic therapies specialist Dr Ahmed Elsakka; professor of clinical stem cell research at Karolinska Institutet Katarina Le Blanc; physician, bestselling author and speaker Jeffrey Rediger; author, peak performance expert and founder of the Flow Genome Project Jamie Wheal; author and founder of Conscious Breathing Anders Olsson; journalist and publisher Bryan Hubbard; health and wellness cultivator and media personality Irina Sharma; co-founder and head of performance for the Flow Genome Project Julie Webster; Huichol artist Cilau Valadez; CEO of Sanctum Gabriel Olszewski; midwife and founder of Yayasan Bumi Sehat Ibu Robin Lim; founder of Sanctum Luuk Melisse; alternative medicine author Lynne McTaggart and breathwork and ice bath specialist Marcel Hof.

Each day begins by grounding and moving with intention on the beautiful sands of Soneva Fushi located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, including immersive sessions led by Sanctum, renowned for transformative wellbeing practices that explore energy frequencies with mindful movement. Attendees are then invited to explore and learn more about wellness through insightful talks, discussions, dining experiences and hands-on activities such as breathwork, ice baths and more.

Standout speaker sessions include The Future of Healthcare and the Keys to Longevity with Dr Nasha Winters; The Transformative Power of Breath with Marcel Hof, Anders Olsson and Julie Webster; Treat the True Cause: The Healing of Identity with Jamie Wheal; What Doctors Don't Tell You a panel discussion hosted by Bryan Hubbard in conversation with Zach Bush, Dr Nasha Winters, Dr Ahmed Elsakka and Ibu Robin Lim; Cured: Strengthen Your Immune System and Heal Your Life with Jeffrey Rediger and When Things Fall Apart: The Journey from Breakdown to Breakthrough with Jamie Wheal, Dr Nasha Winters, Julie Webster and Zach Bush.

Incorporating a rich tapestry of inspiration, SOUL Festival also presents barefoot celebrations, starlit film screenings and live entertainment alongside nourishing dining at Soneva Fushi's acclaimed restaurants, including Out of the Blue, Out of the Sea, Shades of Green and Down to Earth, complemented by a special picnic lunch on Mendhoo Island hosted Sonu Shivdasani and a farewell food journey designed to celebrate diverse flavours and stories.

"We are honoured to host the second edition of SOUL Festival, a celebration of wellness that resonates deeply with our ethos, and we look forward to offering guests an even more enriching experience at Soneva Fushi this October. This festival is truly transformative and will delve into the future of wellness in all its forms while fostering deeper connections through enlightening sessions and discussions," says Sonu Shivdasani, Co-founder and CEO of Soneva.

"SOUL Festival not only presents the rare opportunity to hear and learn from global health and wellness leaders but also puts words to practice with a series of extraordinary experiences designed to ensure guests nurture their mind, body and spirit over five days," adds Festival Director Chris Deckker.

Guests can enjoy Soneva's exclusive SOUL Festival package with full access to the programme, daily full board dining and complimentary transfers, starting from USD 3,200 per night for two adults. Reservations made before July 31, 2023, will also receive an additional 10 per cent in savings.

SOUL Festival attendees will also get the chance to experience Soneva's signature hospitality thanks to Barefoot Guardians on hand 24/7 to anticipate every request. In addition, guests can explore rare experiences in nature, enjoy complimentary access to healthy ice cream and organic chocolate rooms, discover integrative medicine treatments and wellness rituals at Soneva Soul as well as an exciting programme of activities at The Den, one of the largest children's zones in the region.

Founded in 1995, Soneva is an award-winning sustainable resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, Soneva Secret 2024 and the Soneva in Aqua yacht in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true 'luxury' is defined by peace, time and space. Guests discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences.

Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite hospitality and intuitive, personalised service. Carbon neutral since 2012, Soneva launched its Total Impact Assessment to measure its social and environmental impact in 2016 - a first for the hospitality industry. A 2% environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset carbon emissions and fund purposeful international projects.

