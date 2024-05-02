Soul Therapy by Neeti Khosla: Each one help one, 1 Healer in every home

New Delhi [India], May 2: In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to lose sight of our well-being. Stress, anxiety, and emotional blockages can hold us back from reaching our full potential. But what if there was a way to tap into a source of deep healing and spiritual growth? This is where Soul Therapy by Neeti Khosla steps in.

Founded by Neeti Khosla, a Reiki Grandmaster and Akashic Records Reader with a passion for empowering others, Soul Therapy by Neeti Khosla focuses on individual healing and spiritual development. Through thoughtfully designed courses, Neeti offers students the tools and knowledge they need to embark on their own transformative journeys.

Neeti’s own experiences serve as a powerful testament to the transformative power of energy healing. Struggling with anxiety and frequent panic attacks, she discovered Reiki in 2020. After enrolling in an online Reiki class, she noticed a significant improvement in her condition. This newfound sense of peace and well-being fueled her desire to share this gift with others.

Soul Therapy by Neeti Khosla primarily focuses on two transformative modalities: Reiki Healing and Akashic Records Reading. The Reiki Healing course empowers individuals to become healing channels, using their hands to transmit Reiki, a form of universal energy, to themselves and others. This practice promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and facilitates emotional and physical healing.

The Akashic Records Reading course delves deeper, guiding students to access the Akashic Records, a vast energetic library that holds information about a soul’s journey across lifetimes. By learning to read these records, individuals gain insights into past experiences, present challenges, and potential futures. This knowledge empowers them to make informed choices and break free from limiting patterns.

Neeti’s dedication to her students shines through in her teaching style. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, but more importantly, she infuses her courses with her genuine passion for helping others heal and grow. Her personalized approach ensures that each student receives the support and guidance they need to succeed on their unique healing journey.

Soul Therapy by Neeti Khosla’s mission is to empower as many people as possible to become successful healing channels and Akashic Record readers. Neeti envisions a future where these powerful tools are accessible to everyone seeking self-discovery and a path to inner peace.

Their team consists of experienced and certified Reiki practitioners. Few of the team members are pioneers in their own niches, utilizing additional modalities alongside Reiki. Each member is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for their clients, ensuring that they receive the highest quality care and support on their healing journey.

If you’re looking to take charge of your well-being, explore the transformative power of Reiki and Akashic Records reading. Soul Therapy by Neeti Khosla offers a unique opportunity to learn from a passionate teacher and embark on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. Visit their website at https://www.soultherapybyneetikhosla.com/ to learn more about their courses and start your healing journey today.

