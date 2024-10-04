Soulful singer Sumeet Tappoo wins two prestigious CLEF Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Celebrated singer Sumeet Tappoo, known for his soulful and emotive voice, was honoured at the illustrious CLEF Music Awards, winning two coveted awards at the ceremony held in Mumbai recently. The CLEF Music Awards, an initiative by Radioandmusic.com, have swiftly risen to become India's foremost independent music awards show, celebrating excellence across various genres and languages from all corners of the country.

Now in its fourth year, the CLEF Music Awards brought together an extraordinary gathering of musical talent, featuring dazzling performances and appearances from some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. Among the notable winners were music legends like Sonu Nigam and Shamir Tandon, underscoring the high calibre of talent honoured at the event.

Sumeet Tappoo, a notable presence in last year's edition, where he took home three awards, was nominated for an impressive nine categories this year. He walked away with two major accolades: Best Artist in the Ghazal category and Best Song in the Ghazal category for his moving piece “Bachpan Ke Din.” The song, which also serves as the soundtrack for a short film of the same name, has struck a chord with audiences for its emotional depth and artistry.

The short film “Bachpan Ke Din” was the result of a collaborative effort. Sumeet Tappoo sang the song and composed the music, Subhash Jain Ajal wrote the poignant lyrics, and Supratik Huyi handled the musical arrangements. The short film, brought to life by producers Pratham Chourasiya, Geetesh Yadav and Parth Dubey, visually complements the song's touching narrative.

Beyond his wins, Sumeet's nominations spanned an array of categories, including Vocalist of the Year, Best Devotional Artist, Best Devotional Composer, Best Devotional Song, Best Ghazal Artist, Best Ghazal, and Best Ghazal Composer — testaments to his versatility and the wide recognition he enjoys within the music fraternity.

“I am absolutely thrilled, honoured, grateful, and humbled to win two 2024 CLEF Music Awards,” Sumeet expressed. “Receiving nine nominations was an incredible honour, and winning in two categories feels truly amazing. It's a tremendous blessing to be recognised in a room filled with the best artists in India.”

Sumeet also took a moment to acknowledge his collaborators on “Bachpan Ke Din,” giving heartfelt thanks to Subhash Jain Ajal for the inspiring lyrics, Supratik Huyi for the rich musical arrangements, and the short film's production team for their dedication.

In a touching gesture, Sumeet dedicated his awards to his family. “I owe so much to my parents, wife and children for enabling me to pursue my passion,” he said, emphasising the importance of their support throughout his career.

Sumeet's win at the CLEF Music Awards follows his latest musical venture, the album ‘Dil Pareshan Karta Hai'. This album, a collaboration with iconic poet Gulzar, combines Gulzar's emotional, profound lyrics with Sumeet's soul-stirring voice. Composed by Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale, it is a beautiful fusion of poetry and music, exploring themes of love, longing, introspection and hope.

As Sumeet Tappoo continues to evolve as an artist, his latest accomplishments reflect his ongoing dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level. The CLEF Music Awards have once again highlighted his significant contribution to the world of Indian music, inspiring future generations of musicians and artists.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor