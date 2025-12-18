Soumya Ranjan Pradhan Appointed Advisor to the Chairman of Asia Kabaddi Federation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: The Asia Kabaddi Federation has announced a key leadership appointment aimed at strengthening its institutional framework and accelerating the growth of Kabaddi across the Asian region. The decision reflects the Federation's ongoing efforts to reinforce governance standards, strategic planning, and international engagement as the sport continues to gain prominence globally.

The appointment is expected to support the Federation's long-term vision of structured expansion, improved policy alignment, and deeper collaboration among member nations. By enhancing advisory support at the highest level, the Federation seeks to ensure consistency in decision-making, transparency in operations, and sustained momentum in the development of Kabaddi at both grassroots and elite levels.

In its official statement, the Asia Kabaddi Federation highlighted that the new advisory role will contribute significantly to policy formulation, organizational development, and cross-border cooperation. The move is also aligned with the Federation's broader objective of positioning Kabaddi as a professionally governed sport while maintaining its cultural and traditional significance across Asia.

Soumya Ranjan Pradhan, appointed as Advisor to the Chairman, will work closely with the Federation's leadership to provide strategic guidance on institutional growth, international relations, and long-term planning. Her appointment underscores the Federation's confidence in her professional experience, leadership capabilities, and understanding of sports administration, which are expected to add value at a critical phase of the Federation's evolution.

The Asia Kabaddi Federation noted that the strengthened advisory structure will play a pivotal role in supporting international tournaments, member association coordination, and future initiatives aimed at expanding the sport's footprint beyond traditional markets. Emphasis will also be placed on fostering sustainable development models and enhancing the global visibility of Kabaddi.

Reaffirming its commitment to the sport, the Federation stated that such strategic appointments are essential to building a robust ecosystem that supports athletes, administrators, and stakeholders alike. With a renewed focus on governance and vision-driven leadership, the Asia Kabaddi Federation continues to work towards elevating Kabaddi as a modern, competitive, and globally respected sport.

The Federation extended its best wishes for a productive tenure in the advisory role and reiterated its dedication to advancing Kabaddi through strong institutional leadership and strategic direction.

