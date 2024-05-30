Sourav Ganguly to be Chief Guest for International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, 2024 with over 400 SCM delegates in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Blue Ocean Corporation's flagship event, the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, 2024 is all set to be held on the 1st of June, 2024 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, having previously been hosted across the world in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Doha and Riyadh. Veteran cricketer, Chairman of ICC cricket committee and former President of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly shall be attending the event as Chief Guest. The theme for this year's conference is 'India Tomorrow: Economic Supremacy through Supply Chain Transformation'.

The conference boasts an illustrious list of speakers, including Michael Proffitt, the former CEO of Dubai Logistics City & Management, Dr Sathya Menon, the Group CEO for Blue Ocean, Douglas Kent, the Executive VP at ASCM and Abdul Azeez, the Group Chairman for Blue Ocean Corporation.

Some key people attending:

1. Harjeet Joshi - Former Chairperson and Managing Director, The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

2. Major Shubhra Agrawal - Global Lead - IT Supplier Relationship Management, State Street

3. Saleha Shaikh - Founder & Head, Women's Wing - The Maritime Union of India

5. Douglas Kent - Executive VP at ASCM

6. Krishnan Subramaniam - International Vice Chairman - Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, UK & Strategic Advisor

7. Rajiv Bhattacharya - Vice President - Strategy & Projects at V-Trans India Ltd.

The event will also host the prestigious International Procurement and Supply Chain (IPSC) Awards 2024, Mumbai ceremony, where Sourav Ganguly will be presenting the awards to the winners. This year the IPSC Awards will recognize eight corporate categories and one individual category for their excellence and significant contribution in SCM.

The supply chain has been redefined with the advent of technology and globalisation, and the Indian supply chain market is poised for a grand transformation. Blue Ocean Corporation, the global leader in supply chain training and consulting is coming to India with the focus to accelerate the transformative potential of India's economic resurgence and the strategic evolution of its supply chain landscape.

The supply chain industry is valued at USD 320 billion, and spells significant growth opportunities for India if optimised supply chains and efficient procurement practices can be harnessed. The IPSC aims to capitalise on these very prospects by bringing together the industry's very best global thought leaders, innovators and investors.

Remarking on the potential of the conference, Dr Menon said, "For the first time in India, the IPSC will prove pivotal in positioning the country as world leader in economic innovation driving a comprehensive transformation in the supply chain sector. It promises to be a melting pot of ideas, innovations and strategies that shall shape the future of the global supply chain and enhance global trade and boost the Indian economy."

"We are excited to host the IPSC Conference in India for the first time, reflecting our commitment to unlocking the immense potential of India's supply chain industry. The IPSC Awards, with Sourav Ganguly presiding over the ceremony, will highlight the remarkable achievements within our field," added Jayesh George, Director - Corporate Relations, Blue Ocean Kochi, Honorary President of KCA and Ex. BCCI Joint Secretary.

With over 200 organisations, 400 delegates, 40 international speakers and thought leaders, 30 sponsors and partners and 6000 positive Google reviews, the IPSC is a critical point in India's supply chain progression. The panel discussion line-up is sure to inspire thought provoking speeches with topics ranging from the globalisation of Indian SMEs to women as change leaders in the logistics industry.

Blue Ocean Corporation is a leading name in the training, consulting, and conference arenas, with a strong presence in 16+ countries. With over 25 international awards and 160,000+ global alumni, Blue Ocean successfully continues the journey to becoming the global leader. Blue Ocean Corporation has garnered wide appreciation for organizing smart and impactful events like the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC), International Human Resource Conference (IHRC), and Blue Ocean Women Leadership Development (BOWLD), which provide an excellent base for the union of strong leadership and the nurturing of new developmental ideas.

