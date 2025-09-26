Sourcing with Purpose: India Brings Global Leaders Together at SUTRA 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 26: As global markets move toward responsible and transparent sourcing, India is positioning itself at the forefront by embedding sustainability and inclusion into its growth story. Reflecting this commitment, IDH with Palladium and NISCOPS as Strategic Partners and Sattva Consulting as Knowledge Partner, is back with its flagship event, SUTRA 2025. The third edition of the event will be held on October 8-9, 2025 in New Delhi, under the theme "Sourcing with Purpose: India's Commitment to Inclusive and Sustainable Growth."

As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India has launched flagship programs that are reshaping agriculture and trade. The National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati (BPKP) have already reached 4.7 million farmers across 26 states, promoting climate-resilient, low-input natural farming. The Soil Health Card Scheme has benefited over 230 million farmers, while DAY-NRLM has brought 80 million rural women into inclusive supply chains.

Echoing this commitment, Mr. Jagjeet Singh Kandal, Country Director, IDH India, said, "SUTRA 2025 reflects India's emergence as a hub for sustainable trade and inclusive growth. Sustainability is no longer peripheral; it is now central to business, government, and communities. This summit aims to create a collaborative space where challenges are openly addressed, solutions are co-created, and partnerships are forged to scale impact from farm to boardroom. The focus is to ensure that growth in trade and agriculture is not only economically rewarding but also environmentally responsible and socially just."

Eminent speakers and panelists include Shri Rohit Kansal (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India), Mr. Sougata Niyogi (CEO - Oil Palm Business, Godrej Agrovet), Ms. Sapna Nauhria (Industry Director, Microsoft), Mr. Shiv Shivakumar (Operating Partner, Advent International), Ms. Marije Boomsma (Global Director Strategy & Insights, IDH), Mr. Sudhakar Desai, (CEO, Emami-Agrotech & President, IVPA) Dr. Arpita Mukherjee (Professor, ICRIER), Ms. Sagarika Bose (Regional Head - CSR, India and APAC, SAP) among others. Together, they will deliberate on scaling regenerative agriculture, unlocking climate finance for smallholder farmers, and advancing gender empowerment across supply chains.

The two-day summit will feature 13 thematic sessions on responsible sourcing, regenerative agriculture, climate resilience, gender empowerment, decent work, and living incomes. A dedicated Sustainability Experience Centre will showcase innovative solutions driving responsible production and sourcing transitions. With a mix of high-level policy dialogues, industry-driven sessions, and collaborative showcases, SUTRA 2025 will provide a platform to shape actionable solutions that align India's priorities with global sustainability goals.

With India at the forefront of shaping resilient and responsible supply chains, SUTRA 2025 promises to be a pivotal moment for building partnerships that chart the course towards a greener, fairer, and more inclusive future.

IDH seeks to transform markets through collaborative innovation, convening and investment in inclusive and sustainable solutions that enable businesses to create value for people and planet. To achieve this, IDH brings together coalitions of committed stakeholders from across global value chains towards joint visions and program agendas for sustainable trade in key agricultural, manufacturing, apparel and commodity value chains. In 15 years of operation, IDH has mobilised private sector investment and support to test and innovate new business models designed to create better jobs, better incomes, a better environment, and gender equity for all.

For more info, visit idh.org/contact/india.

