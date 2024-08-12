South Asian Super Producer Umair's album 'ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR' Features in The Genius Community's 25 Best Albums of 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 12: Genius, one of the leading global music publications, features music sensation Umair's debut album 'ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR' in the Top 25 Best Albums of the year. The 20-year-old, prodigious producer, has amassed millions of streams independently over the last few years and has emerged as a frontrunner in the South Asian music scene, continually pushing the boundaries of his sonic palette. His album boasts an impressive line-up of 20 tracks featuring 25 artists which includes prominent names such as Young Stunners, KR$NA, Hasan Raheem, and Abdul Hannan. The album released by Sony Music Entertainment Middle East, solidifies Umair's status as a bona fide musical trailblazer, showcasing unwavering dedication to his craft.

As one of the world's biggest music publications with a passionate community of more than two million contributors, Genius is a destination for artists, creatives, and superfans to discuss and deconstruct all things music. Genius spotlights the artists who have been shaping music culture and is a defining voice in breaking what's new and what's next.

Umair said, "It feels awesome honestly, seeing your name and your work among the greats. I mean being in the same list as Metro Boomin, feels unreal."

South Asia has become one of the most exciting musical landscapes in the world, with new stars in the making. As a result, the region has become a hotbed for new global hits, evidenced by the runaway of musical success the region has garnered. Sony Music Entertainment Middle East signed AUR, whose hit single "Tu hai kahan" has been a global chartbuster which was also re-released as a collaboration with multi-platinum global superstar ZAYN. The label is also credited with hits like Sadqay, which captured #1 spot on Spotify Global Viral Charts. Sony Music championed a first-of-its-kind South Asian producer-led album, 'ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR' by Umair, marking a path-breaking move in the music fraternity. A leading digital streaming platform recently documented Umair's musical journey, highlighting the success of his debut album.

