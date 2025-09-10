South Asia's First SkyWalker™, Orthopedic Robotic System Launched at Yenepoya-Specialty Hospital, Mangaluru

NewsVoir

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: Yenepoya Specialty Hospital has become the first medical institution in South Asia to introduce the SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System for knee replacement surgery, in collaboration with the U.S. headquartered MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. The landmark launch reinforces Yenepoya's leadership in adopting advanced technologies to enhance patient care.

The SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System is the only robotic platform worldwide designed specifically to work with the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System. Together, they enable unparalleled accuracy and sub-millimetre precision in knee joint alignment as per the specific anatomy and functional needs of the patient, providing personalised outcomes and remarkable improvement in stability and function, leading to faster recovery, long-term durability and a natural feeling knee during daily chores and activities, including long walks that do not strain the quadriceps as much and climbing stairs and deep flexion that feel stable.

"Yenepoya has always been committed to integrating innovations that make a real difference for our patients," said Dr. Muhammad Thahir, Medical Director, Yenepoya Specialty Hospital. "The launch of SkyWalker™ is another milestone in our pursuit of clinical excellence, and we are proud to be the first to bring this technology to India and South Asia."

Dr. Deepak Rai, Chief Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Yenepoya, performed India's first SkyWalker™ procedures. He noted, "The SkyWalker™ robotic system gives us real-time data for joint line reconstruction and ligament balancing, while the patented medial-pivot design of Evolution® mimics the knee's natural motion. In our initial cases, we are already seeing smoother recoveries, better range of motion and excellent functional outcomes."

Globally, the adoption of robotic systems in orthopedics has surged. In the United States, more than 40% of knee replacement surgeries are now performed robotically, a number projected to rise steadily. Robotics offer higher accuracy, lower revision rates, and faster rehabilitation benefits that patients in India will now experience first-hand at Yenepoya.

Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Senior Director and General Manager, South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, said, "The choice of implant is as critical as the robotic platform itself, because it stays with the patient for life. The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee has shown 95% patient satisfaction, 98.8% survivorship at 17 years, and nearly 80% Forgotten Joint Scores worldwide. When paired with SkyWalker™, it creates a powerful combination that empowers surgeons and delivers customised and consistently favourable patient outcomes. We are excited to launch this system at an esteemed centre like Yenepoya and together setting a new benchmark in line with global standards for orthopedic care in the region."

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. leverages decades of orthopedic expertise and excellent clinical results to improve patient outcomes and drive provider satisfaction worldwide. Its mission is to partner with surgeons in redefining hip and knee replacements to meet the demands of today's patients. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to helping patients achieve Full Function, Faster, MicroPort Orthopedics supports healthcare providers in delivering world-class care every day. Learn more at www.microportortho.com.

Yenepoya Specialty Hospital is part of the Yenepoya Group, one of South India's leading healthcare institutions known for clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and adoption of advanced medical technologies. The hospital provides comprehensive services across specialties and is committed to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solutions to its patients.

The SkyWalker™ Robotic System is the world's only robotic platform purpose-built for use with the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System. It provides surgeons with sub-millimetre accuracy in kinematic alignment, real-time data for decision support, and a seamless integration into surgical workflows, enabling enhanced precision and better patient outcomes.

