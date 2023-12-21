South East Asia's premier expo for mattress manufacturing and upholstery supplies industry - IME 2024

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21: The forthcoming 8th edition of INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO is set to define the future of mattress and upholstery production in India. Established as the premier hub for the entire South East Asia's mattress manufacturing and upholstery supplies industry, IME offers an immersive experience, providing attendees with firsthand insights into mattress manufacturing. As the epicenter of knowledge, trends, and technology, the exhibition showcases a diverse array of mattress manufacturing machinery, memory / latex foam, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, mattress glue, quilting machinery, mattress / ticking fabric, upholstery supplies, mattress spring wire manufacturing, quilting thread, mattress packaging solutions and lot more. Organized by NuernbergMesse India, the expo is co-located with Asia's leading wood working show IndiaWood. To visit, register here.

Building on the success of the 7th edition, which attracted over 6,500 visitors from 26 countries and featured the participation of more than 100 exhibitors, the upcoming edition will take place from February 22-25, 2024 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, India. Some key exhibitors at the expo are Sheela Foams, Shree Malani Foams, Jacquard Fabrics, Elektroteks, Latex Green, Remex International, Atul Ltd., Pyarelal Foams, Flexipol, Subinas Springs, Entex Textil, Mattress Production, Spuhl, Wakol, Quarrata Forniture. Click here to view the video review of the previous edition.

The Apex of Industry Advancement in India

At 2.4 billion USD, industry experts predict a remarkable growth trajectory for the Indian Mattress Industry, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.97%, along with a corresponding 7% CAGR for the Upholstered Furniture Market between 2023-27. With a burgeoning demand for quality sleep and modernized bedding solutions, the sector is witnessing an influx of vendors, suppliers, and partners, driving innovation and market expansion.

In the ever-evolving landscape of India's organized mattress retailing, a remarkable milestone has been reached with a commanding 60% market share, propelled by the nation's exceptional digital penetration. This breakthrough not only widens market reach but also unlocks opportunities in the interiors and rural areas, eliminating the necessity for a physical presence. The Indian government's 'MAKE IN INDIA' initiative has added momentum to the progress by energizing the mattress manufacturing industry through increased investment and incentives for innovation.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director & Chairperson of the Board, Nuernbergmesse India highlights the Indian market potential "The Indian mattress and upholstery market holds immense potential, with a projected working-age population of 1.04 billion by 2030, driven by a growing community of conscious consumers. IME serves as the all-encompassing destination, catering to mattress manufacturers, specialty retailers, furniture and sofa manufacturers, and all key stakeholders within the global sleep industry."

Empowering knowledge exchange along with ease of meeting

The event will host a diverse B2B attendee profile, including Mattress & Pillow Manufacturers, Sleep Product Manufacturers, Sellers & Exporters, Importers & Dealers in Mattress Technology, Mattress Exporters & Importers, Mattress Material Importers, Upholstered Furniture's and Manufacturers, Upholstery Material Suppliers, Sofa & Soft Furniture Manufacturers. The expo also features a dedicated conference forum designed to maximize benefits, fostering collaboration among industry professionals.

