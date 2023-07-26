South Eastern Coalfields to invest Rs 169 cr on plantation in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Coal India’s subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) will invest Rs 169 crore on plantation in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the next five years, a Ministry of Coal release said Wednesday.

The company has recently signed MoU with Chhattisgarh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (CGRVVN) and Madhya Pradesh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (MPRVVN) for carrying out plantation work in these two states.

As per the MoU, SECL will spend Rs 131.52 crore in Chhattisgarh and Rs 38.11 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

The release said the plantation will be carried out for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 with its subsequent maintenance of four years.

“The company in partnership with the state nigams will plant more than 26 lakh saplings in the state of CG and almost 12 lakh saplings in MP. This is the third such MoU by the company. Through the previous two MoUs the company has planted more than 46 lakh saplings in CG and more than 16 lakh plants in MP between 2013-14 and 2022-23 at a total cost of more than Rs 168 crores,” the release said.

Different species of fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal/ herbal plants will part of the plantation drive.

