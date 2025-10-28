South India Gets First AI-Powered Container Triangulation as HORICAL's AWCL CFS Partners with MatchLog

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28: Apollo World Connect Limited (AWCL), a part of the HORICAL Group, has become the first container freight station in South India to implement MatchLog's AI-powered triangulation technology for container reuse optimization. The Chennai facility recently completed its first container match using the platform, beginning a new phase in regional logistics operations.

The partnership with MatchLog Solutions reflects AWCL's move toward sustainable logistics practices. Mr. Saravanan, Managing Director and CEO of HORICAL's AWCL CFS, views the implementation as part of the company's broader commitment to operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

MatchLog's triangulation system works by pairing import containers with export cargo, eliminating empty container movements. The technology uses algorithms and real-time data to optimize container utilization, cutting operational waste and reducing environmental impact. Co-founder and Indian CEO Mr. Harshvardhan Gupta developed this platform to address persistent inefficiencies in container logistics.

Results from the Chennai implementation show the technology's practical benefits. Container turnaround times dropped from 34 days to four days. Each matched container trip reduces carbon emissions by up to 600 kilograms, while operational costs decreased by 13-14 percent. The changes have improved yard, fleet, and equipment utilization at the facility.

"HORICAL's AWCL implementation proves that intelligent container reuse is not just possible, but scalable and impactful," said Mr. Harshvardhan Gupta, Co-founder and India CEO of MatchLog Solutions. "We are turning long-standing inefficiencies into measurable gains, reducing costs, cutting emissions, and improving utilization across the chain. The goal is to make container reuse the norm, not the exception, and this milestone shows that purpose-led logistics can also deliver strong performance."

The initiative aligns with India's National Logistics Policy, which prioritizes digital integration and sustainable supply chain practices. AWCL's adoption of the technology creates a reference point for other logistics operators in the region considering similar upgrades.

MatchLog has set global targets to eliminate 10 billion kilometers of unnecessary container travel and reduce 800,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions while saving over $100 million in freight costs. The Chennai implementation represents progress toward these objectives and demonstrates how technology can address both operational efficiency and environmental concerns in India's logistics sector.

The success at HORICAL's AWCL facility may influence adoption patterns across South Indian ports and freight stations, where similar efficiency gains could reshape regional container handling operations.

For more information, visit: www.awclcfs.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor