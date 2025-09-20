South Indian Cement Manufacturers' Association Welcomes Landmark GST 2.0

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 20: The South Indian Cement Manufacturers' Association (SICMA) expresses its sincere appreciation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, for the landmark decision to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) across a wide range of goods and services.

This timely and progressive measure enhances consumer affordability, boosts industry competitiveness, and marks a major step in India's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. It demonstrates the Government's commitment to inclusive development and addresses long- standing concerns across multiple sectors.

GST Reduction on Cement: A Boost to Housing and Infrastructure

Reducing GST on cement from 28% to 18% is a particularly impactful move. As a core input in housing, infrastructure, and industrial development, the lower rate will ease construction costs - benefiting individual home builders, affordable housing projects, and public infrastructure initiatives.

By making cement more affordable, this measure supports the Government's Housing for All mission, expands access to home ownership, and promotes balanced growth in both urban and rural India.

Stimulating Industry and Investment

SICMA believes the revised GST structure will energise demand, spur investment, and create employment. Including cement in this reform reflects the Government's recognition of its critical role in nation-building. The change will improve efficiency, reduce compliance burdens, and encourage greater formal sector activity.

Industry's Commitment

SICMA members, representing leading cement manufacturers in Southern India, reaffirm their full support for this transformative reform and stand ready to work alongside all stakeholders to ensure its effective implementation and contribute meaningfully to India's growth and development.

