South Korea seeks close communication with Trump for deeper economic ties

Seoul, Nov 7 Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Thursday that the government will make efforts to closely communicate with people close to US President-elect Donald Trump to further deepen ties with Washington.

Cho made the remarks after the Republican candidate and former U.S. president won the election, a victory that raises expectations in Seoul of major policy shifts from the Joe Biden administration in a way that could shake up the bilateral alliance with Washington.

"We plan to refine our messages about security and economic issues and deliver them (to Trump's side) through personal networks and other channels, until the launch of the new U.S. administration," Cho said at a parliamentary session.

The phone talks President Yoon Suk Yeol had with Trump earlier in the day represents the importance Trump attaches to the alliance with South Korea, Cho said, reports Yonhap news agency.

"It's a symbolic example of how importantly the president-elect thinks of the South Korea-U.S. alliance," Cho said. Yoon was one of the first world leaders Trump has talked to by phone since Trump won his re-election.

In response to lawmakers' questions about the uncertainties arising in key security and alliance issues with the incoming U.S. leadership, Cho expressed confidence that South Korea will further advance the relations with the U.S. based on the solid foundation of cooperation in all areas.

With his return to the Oval Office, Trump is widely expected to abandon many of the alliances-centred foreign policy approaches taken by his predecessor and reinforce his pursuit of reducing America's contributions to alliances.

"Many of the key figures and officials with the Trump camp that we've met have highlighted their unwavering and bipartisan support for our alliance with the U.S. and the trilateral cooperation with Japan," he said.

"As we have utilised all our diplomatic assets to establish a solid foundation for cooperation in all areas, including security, economy and industry, I am confident that we will be able to forge an even closer relationship with the new U.S. administration," Cho said.

Regarding the defence cost-sharing deal, Cho stressed that the government will consult with Washington based on the outcome of the new agreement reached last month.

When asked about the sustainability of the U.S. "extended deterrence" against North Korean threats, Cho said that it is the "most suitable strategy for now."

Meanwhile, South Korea is seeking to arrange an early meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President-elect Donald Trump, possibly before Trump assumes office in January, a foreign ministry official said.

The official suggested that Seoul might explore the possibility of a meeting taking place even before Trump is officially sworn in early next year. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a rare surprise meeting with Trump when Trump won his first presidency in 2016.

