Sowing Seeds of Progress: Jay and Marilyn Ng's S$3.85M Gift Advances Social Mobility and Innovation at SMU

Singapore, August 4: A couple who once navigated their own university journeys on modest means is now sowing seeds of progress for the next generation. In celebration of their silver wedding anniversary, Mr Jay Ng and Mrs Marilyn Ng have made a generous S$3.85 million gift to Singapore Management University (SMU). Inspired by their own experiences and driven by gratitude, their giving reflects a heartfelt belief that financial circumstances should never stand in the way of talent or aspiration.

The gift supports a diverse set of initiatives aligned with SMU's refreshed vision to drive innovations, transcend boundaries, and transform lives. It reflects the University's continued commitment to nurturing change agents, strengthening social mobility, and fostering entrepreneurship in Singapore and beyond.

A key highlight of the gift is the renaming of the Greenhouse at SMU Connexion as the Jay and Marilyn Ng Greenhouse: Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, in recognition of the couple's generous support for innovation and entrepreneurship. This refreshed, dynamic space will serve as a vibrant hub where students, alumni, and faculty come together to co-create with global changemakers, and catalyse bold ideas into ventures with real-world impact. Through a lively calendar of workshops, mixers, demo days and pitch nights, the Greenhouse brings people and possibilities together, fuelling a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Beyond innovation, the gift also uplifts individuals and communities through education and financial empowerment. It supports:

* Study Awards for students with demonstrated financial needs: Offered in perpetuity, the needs-based awards will support two undergraduates each year from SMU's Lee Kong Chian School of Business or School of Accountancy ensuring that financial circumstances do not stand in the way of a quality education.

* Global Innovation Immersion Awards: Offered in perpetuity, this award enables students to immerse themselves in global start-up ecosystems, gaining first-hand exposure to innovation and entrepreneurship abroad. Each year, up to 12 students will benefit from this opportunity to broaden their perspectives and ignite new possibilities.

* SMU Financial Literacy, Inclusion and Technology Club (SMU FinLIT Club): This support advances financial literacy and inclusion among young adults and other underserved communities, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions on saving, investing, borrowing, and more. In doing so, it nurtures a financially savvy community empowered by technology and driven by awareness.

* Malaysian Scholarship: One outstanding Malaysian student will receive a full four-year scholarship a one-off award that reinforces SMU's commitment to regional talent development.

"Having come from humble beginnings, we know how a lack of financial resources can hold back talented individuals in achieving their dreams. We're very grateful for the opportunities we had. We sincerely hope that our support will open doors for others, especially those from less privileged backgrounds, to pursue their dreams, and encourage our beneficiaries to correspondingly support others in the future," the couple shared.

Empowering a More Equitable and Innovative Singapore

Professor Lily Kong, President of SMU, said the gift exemplifies the kind of purpose-led philanthropy that can help shape Singapore's future.

"Rooted in their own experiences of financial hardship and a steadfast belief in the transformative power of education, Jay and Marilyn's gift reflects their heartfelt desire to uplift others, unlock opportunities, and empower future generations of changemakers."

The couple's contribution comes at a time when Singapore is sharpening its focus on social mobility, digital transformation, and regional engagement priorities that SMU also champions through its emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, entrepreneurship, and ASEAN impact. Their gift underscores how personal generosity, rooted in lived experience, can advance public good and spark lasting change.

About the Donors

Jay Ng Jen Wei is the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategic Business Development for Vitol Asia Pte Ltd. He is a director of Vitol Group's board and member of Vitol Group's Executive Advisory Committee. Jay is also a member the Advisory Board of Lee Kong Chian School of Business, Singapore Management University.

Marilyn Tay Yue Koonis the CEO and Managing Director AV Strategic Management Pte Ltd. Marilyn has extensive experience in audit, risk management and advisory services, having worked for various top companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Keppel Corporation and OCBC Bank.

About SMU

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises of eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies, and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors', masters', and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas.

SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg

SMU celebrates its 25 years of meaningful impact this year, and remains committed to its vision of driving innovation, transcending boundaries and transforming lives.

