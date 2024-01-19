Sown area under wheat, oilseeds rises as pulses dip in current rabi season

New Delhi, Jan 20 The sown area under wheat during the current rabi season has crossed 340 lakh hectares up from 337.50 lakh hectares sown last year, according to data released by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare on Friday.

Similarly, the area sown with Shri Anna cum coarse cereals such as jowar, bajra, and ragi has increased to 53.83 lakh hectares from 50.77 lakh hectares in the same season last year. This shows that the government’s policy to promote these crops has started bearing fruit.

The area under oilseeds has also increased to 109.88 lakh hectares compared with the 108.82 lakh hectares sown last year. This augurs well for the economy as edible oils have to be imported in large quantities which leads to a drain of valuable foreign exchange.

However, there is also reason for concern as the area under pulses has declined to 155.13 lakh hectares from 162.66 lakh hectares. There is a large demand for pulses in the economy as it is the main source of protein in the country. The prices of pulses have been going up in double digit which has been pushing up the rate of food inflation and stretching household budgets.

The area under paddy has also come down to 28.25 lakh hectares in the current season compared to 29.33 lakh hectares sown last year.

