S&P Global unveils power evaluator, revolutionizing power sector insights

New York [US], November 7 : S&P Global launched Power Evaluator, a tool designed to provide unparalleled insights into the power sector.

This platform empowers users to conduct custom valuations of existing and planned power plant assets, assess the impact of acquisitions and divestments, monitor progress towards Net Zero goals and quantify risks to the US power plant fleet.

Power Evaluator is a product of S&P Global Commodity Insights, drawing data from S&P Global, including power plant assets from S&P Global Commodity Insights, physical and climate risk datasets from S&P Global Sustainable1, and ownership data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Philippe Frangules, Global Head of Gas, Power and Climate Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights, commented, "With the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, we are seeing an unprecedented interest among market participants to invest in renewable energy and achieve net zero goals. Power Evaluator gives clients the ability to examine, simulate and track the power landscape from a macro and micro view with an unparalleled range of data, which enables them to make decisions with conviction."

This tool is tailored to support investors, renewable developers, power producers, and anyone interested in the power sector's transition to a low-carbon future.

With its access to diverse cross-S&P Global datasets, Power Evaluator offers unique insights into the energy industry, facilitating deal flow and performance measurement against sustainability objectives.

Sarah Cottle, Head of Research, Advisory, and Specialty Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted, "Through our ongoing commitment to developing our deep sector expertise, the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform now provides extensive financials, asset data and insights on the global energy sector. With the launch of the Power Evaluator tool, our clients will have even greater depth and breadth of data and insights to be able to assess and quantify the value of power sector-related projects confidently and efficiently."

Power Evaluator is flexible and customizable, offering multiple price-forecast scenarios, machine-learning-powered nodal forecasting capabilities, adjustable operational, financial, and tax assumptions for each asset, and quantifiable physical risks and weather metrics.

Stan Guzik, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Customer Applications at S&P Global Commodity Insights, emphasized the tool's uniqueness, "Leveraging machine learning technology, the tool brings together billions of interconnected pieces of data like no other product available, to provide unique insight into the power sector and allow for real-time customization".

Power Evaluator is available to clients through the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, which covers over 4,300 public and nearly 200,000 private energy companies worldwide.

This tool enhances workflow capabilities for more in-depth research, market assessment, and financial analysis.

Power Evaluator has already made a significant impact in the power sector by offering a comprehensive valuation suite that integrates asset-level data, machine-learning-powered forecasts, and physical risk metrics to determine the true value of power plant investments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor