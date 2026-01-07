Space Summit 2026 to Convene Global Leaders in Singapore to Address the Growing Space Economy

PRNewswire

Singapore, January 7: Organised by Experia Events, Space Summit 2026 in Singapore (2-3 February) will serve as the primary staging ground for international industry leaders and space chiefs to define the next era of orbital commerce as the commercialisation of space technology gathers pace.

The Summit arrives at a critical inflection point. The rapid growth of satellite constellations driven by lower launch costs and more mature space technologies is pushing the sector towards a more market-driven phase where execution, system integration, regulatory clarity and long-term commercial sustainability increasingly determine success.

Against this backdrop, Space Summit 2026 will focus on the business models, investment frameworks and partnership structures required to scale activity across the space value chain. Discussions will examine how organisations are managing cost pressures, infrastructure readiness, regulatory requirements and sustainability considerations as activity in orbit accelerates.

Featured Commercial Panels: From Launch to In-Space Infrastructure

The Summit will feature deep-dives into the three structural shifts reshaping the market:

- Innovations in the Launcher Business

New, more affordable launch systems are making space more accessible. This panel examines how advances in launcher design, propulsion systems and manufacturing are reshaping the global launch market, particularly beyond the U.S. ecosystem. Featuring leaders from Agnikul, Equatorial Space, IHI Aerospace, Perigee Aerospace and PLD Space; the discussion will explore obtainable markets for emerging and regional launch providers, the role of reusability in improving economics and the strategic trade-offs between remaining a pure-play launcher business versus diversifying across the value chain. Panellists will also assess how supply-chain resilience, sustainability requirements and public-private partnerships are shaping competitiveness, alongside the market impact of next-generation, much larger launch vehicles.

- The Next Frontier: Opportunities in the Future In-Space Economy

This session focuses on how the in-space economy can translate innovation into near-term commercial value. With perspectives from Infinite Orbits, Transcelestial, Zero Error Systems, investment firm Speciale Invest, and NASA; the panel will examine which segments from in-orbit servicing and autonomous systems to microgravity manufacturing are most likely to scale first. Discussion will also address how early value is expected to be captured through high-value products, data and intellectual property as well as the infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and financing models required to de-risk capital-intensive, long-horizon space ventures.

- Asia Pacific Rising: Market Opportunities and Regional Capabilities

With Asia Pacific being one of the world's fastest-growing space markets, this panel highlights the region's expanding role across manufacturing, launch and downstream applications. Featuring companies including Addvalue, Eartheye, GomSpace and Satrec Initiative; the discussion will examine how diverse space economies, from established space powers to rapidly emerging players, are developing specialised capabilities and responding to strong regional demand for connectivity, disaster resilience and Earth observation services. The session will also explore investment priorities, cross-border partnerships and policy frameworks supporting private-sector growth, underscoring Asia Pacific's deeper integration into the global space value chain.

Beyond these discussions, Space Summit 2026 will feature a comprehensive programme exploring commercial, regulatory and industry developments across the global space value chain.

Keynotes & Leadership Participation

Space Summit 2026 will be attended by Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as Guest of Honour.

The Summit will also feature keynote insights from Michael Schoellhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence & Space, outlining opportunities for next-generation system architectures, digital integration and cross-border collaboration.

ST Engineering, a Founding Partner of Space Summit 2026, will contribute perspectives on capability development, talent pipelines and ecosystem collaboration across the regional and global space landscape.

"As a Founding Partner of Space Summit 2026, ST Engineering believes that collaboration, talent development and cross-industry partnerships are essential to unlocking the full potential of the global space sector. The Summit provides a vital platform for connecting ideas, capabilities and people to drive the next phase of the industry's growth," said Goh Ing Nam, General Manager, Satellite Systems & Geo-Insights, ST Engineering.

"Space has always symbolised possibility and pioneering, but today it is becoming a foundation for economic growth, environmental stewardship, national resilience and security, and for human progress. We are excited to engage with colleagues across the international space community at Space Summit 2026 to exchange perspectives on current industry developments," said Michael Schoellhorn, Chief Executive Officer, Airbus Defence & Space.

Airbus Defence & Space, Senior Vice President - Head of Space Digital, Eric Even, will also be speaking on one of the panels. He will highlight the company's commitment to next-generation digital infrastructure and strategic collaboration across the space value chain.

Strengthening Leadership Diversity Across the Programme

The programme also features senior female executives from across satellite operations and space services, including Dr Gay Jane Perez, Officer-in-Charge, Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA); Alexandra Vidyuk, Chief Executive Officer & General Partner, Beyond Earth Ventures; Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, Chief Executive Officer, Tototheo Global; Marion Andrieux, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Infinite Orbits; Isabel Liu, Co-founder & Vice President, GalaxySpace; Rebecca Levy, Asia Representative, NASA; and Tiana Desker, Deputy Executive Director, Office for Space Technology & Industry Singapore. Their participation reflects the growing role of women at the helm of decision-making across the global space ecosystem.

Space Agencies Participating in Space Summit 2026

Confirmed agencies for Space Summit 2026 include the: Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), European Space Agency (ESA), German Space Agency (DLR), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), NASA, Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), UAE Space Agency (UAE SA) and Thailand's Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

This reflects the Summit's growing role as a neutral platform for international dialogue on capability development, regulatory alignment and commercial growth across the global space ecosystem.

Newly Confirmed Speakers for Space Summit 2026 include:

- Airbus Defence and Space - Eric Even, Senior Vice President - Head of Space Digital

- Amphitrite - Dr Alexandre Stegner, Chief Executive Officer

- ArkEdge Space Inc. - Takayoshi Fukuyo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder

- Astroscale Japan Inc. - Hideki Kato, President & Managing Director

- Leonardo Space Division - Massimo Claudio Comparini, Managing Director, Space Division

- CesiumAstro - Shey Sabripour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

- CONFERS - Joerg Kreisel, President

- CSO Co., Ltd - Choi Youngwan, Chief Executive Officer

- Cy4Gate - Luigi Schiuma, Group Chief Technical Officer

- Delegation of the European Union to Singapore - Thibault Valentin, Policy Officer - Space and Earth Observation

- IHI Aerospace Co., Ltd. - Yuichi Noguchi, General Manager, Systems Engineering Group, Space Transportation Business Development Department

- Infinite Orbits - Marion Andrieux, Chief Commercial Officer

- LeoLabs - Maher Khoury, Senior Vice President, International Sales

- Speciale Invest - Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner

- Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) - David Foo, Deputy Chief Executive (Operations & Technology)

- NASA - Rebecca Levy, NASA Asia Representative

- SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation - Yo Shimizu, General Manager, Asia Regional Headquarters

- STAR.VISION Aerospace - Noor Fan, Co-founder

- Thaicom - Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Chief Executive Officer

- Viasat - Joel Klooster, Senior Vice President Aircraft Operations & Advanced Air Mobility

These new additions further strengthen the growing line-up of international space-agency leaders, industry CEOs and innovators confirmed for the event. They join the broader roster of speakers announced in our earlier update.

Limited Sponsorship and Participation Opportunities Remains

With strong interest from across the global space value chain, sponsorship and participation opportunities at Space Summit 2026 are running out. The Summit's exhibition will feature a curated mix of satellite operators, technology providers, launch and in-space infrastructure companies, and downstream solution providers, offering participants direct access to decision-makers from government, commercial and institutional sectors.

Companies interested in exhibiting are encouraged to confirm their participation early as space is limited and allocations may be finalised without further notice.

Event Information

Event: Space Summit 2026

Dates: 2-3 February 2026

Venue: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Website: https://spacesummit.singaporeairshow.com/

Participation and Sponsorship

