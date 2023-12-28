Space Zone India's CEO Dr Anand Megalingam Embarks on a Courteous Odyssey: A Visit to RajNivas Puducherry

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 28: In a remarkable stride towards space exploration, Space Zone India, a leading private aerospace company, is set to create history with the world's first mobile launch of a Hybrid rocket. The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Anand Megalingam, recently led a delegation to meet Her Excellency Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Honourable Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, to share details about their groundbreaking project, Mission RHUMI-2024. The meeting, a courtesy visit, also served to express gratitude for her continuous support, and Her Excellency warmly acknowledged Space Zone India's contribution to India's aerospace achievements.

Space Zone India gained acclaim for launching India's first Hybrid rocket, and Dr. Anand Megalingam has been at the forefront of the company's ambitious endeavors. The upcoming mission RHUMI-2024, is poised to make history as the world's first mobile launch of a Hybrid rocket, scheduled for August 24, 2024, from the Thiruvidandhai coastal village of ECR-Chennai.

During the meeting with Her Excellency Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Dr. Anand Megalingam shared the details of Mission RHUMI-2024. The Hybrid Rocket RHUMI 1(Technical Demonstrator), a technological marvel, is designed to carry three Cube satellites and an impressive payload of 50 Pico satellites to an maximum altitude above sea level. This ambitious mission aims to showcase India's innovation and prowess in space exploration on a global scale.

Her Excellency, having personally witnessed Space Zone India's previous milestone of launching India's first Hybrid rocket, expressed her joy and satisfaction at the company's continuous progress. Recalling her presence as the Chief Guest during the earlier launch, she commended the team's dedication and commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

Dr. Anand Megalingam's team at Space Zone India has been diligently working towards advancing space technology, and the upcoming Mission RHUMI-2024 is a testament to their dedication. The hybrid rocket technology combines the efficiency of liquid and solid propulsion systems, offering a versatile and powerful solution for space missions.

Her Excellency conveyed her heartfelt regards to Dr. Anand Megalingam and extended her best wishes for the success of Mission RHUMI-2024. She assured the Space Zone India team of her fullest support and expressed eagerness for the day of the launch, which promises to be a momentous occasion for India's space exploration endeavours.

The Governor emphasized the significance of such endeavours in showcasing India's capabilities and fostering innovation in the aerospace sector. She highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing space exploration and commended Space Zone India for playing a pivotal role in this collaborative effort.

The Mission RHUMI-2024 launch is expected to attract attention globally, as Space Zone India demonstrates its capabilities in executing complex and groundbreaking space missions. The Thiruvidandhai coastal village, chosen as the launch site, holds strategic importance, offering an ideal location for the world's first mobile launch of a Hybrid rocket.

As the countdown to August 24, 2024, begins, anticipation and excitement build not only within the scientific community but also among enthusiasts worldwide. The successful execution of Mission RHUMI-2024 will mark a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey, contributing to the nation's reputation as a key player in the global aerospace arena.

Space Zone India's innovative approach, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Anand Megalingam, continues to push the boundaries of space exploration. Mission RHUMI-2024 represents a groundbreaking achievement, and the support and encouragement from Her Excellency Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan further underline the significance of this mission. As India gears up for another historic moment in space exploration, the world watches with anticipation, ready to witness the roar of Indian innovation echoing through the vast expanse of the cosmos.

