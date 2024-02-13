Spacenet to upscale its investment in the Mumbai-based fintech startup, Billmart.com

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13: In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the fintech sector, Hyderabad-based global trading powerhouse Spacenet Enterprises India Limited (NSE: SPCENET), with a significant footprint in Hong Kong and Dubai, announced its decision to upscale its investment in the Mumbai-based fintech startup, Billmart.com.

Billmart.com operates as a pioneering marketplace designed to meet the increasing liquidity demands of Corporates and MSMEs. It bridges these entities with lenders offering a mix of traditional and innovative financial products.

The platform stands out for its integration of advanced machine and human intelligence, providing data-driven insights alongside unique technologies to facilitate cost-effective, comprehensive digital transactions end-to-end.

Spacenet recently reported a remarkable 486 per cent surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year basis, underscoring its commitment to diversifying its investment portfolio by focusing on new-age, disruptive technology firms. Billmart.com, with its cutting-edge fintech solutions, aligns perfectly with Spacenet's strategic vision. Additionally, Spacenet's investment portfolio includes Pathfinder, a generative AI enterprise, and String Metaverse Limited, a trailblazer in the Web 3.0 gaming sector.

DVS Prakash Rao, Executive Director for Spacenet, emphasized the company's objective: "At Spacenet, our goal is to continuously seek out and invest in disruptive new-age companies. By doing so, we aim to substantially enhance shareholder value year after year."

