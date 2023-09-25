SPAG FINN Partners Introduces, The FINN Purpose Alignment Index in India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 25: In a move set to redefine the purpose and social impact landscape, SPAG/FINN, a leading global integrated marketing and communications agency, today announced the launch of “FINN Purpose Alignment Index” - a proprietary research product designed to quantify the influence of a company’s or brand’s purpose-related commitments and efforts on consumer buying decisions in Asia. The launch was marked by the unveiling of 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook, a collection of thought leadership content and case studies to share best practices in purpose and social impact space.

"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the role of purpose cannot be understated. It is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner at SPAG FINN Partners. “Our 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index' tool and 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook are designed to empower businesses and individuals in their journey towards creating positive societal impact while driving sustainable growth."

A first-of-its-kind diagnostic tool, the Index can be deployed across any industry sector to enable brands and corporations to understand how their product and purpose priorities factor into consumer purchasing decisions in a highly competitive marketplace. This proprietary index enables clients to hone purpose-centric market strategies and communications plans based on the predictive impact on brand perception and customer likelihood to support a brand for its social impact.

As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, there is an increasing demand for organizations to not only actively engage in purpose-driven endeavors but also have a purpose at its core. 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is a comprehensive guide encompassing profound insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies from the thought leaders in CSR, ESG, Sustainability, and Purpose.

This eBook delves into the heart of purpose-driven endeavors, illustrating how businesses can align their strategies with societal betterment while concurrently enhancing their bottom line. This insightful eBook also unveils the 40 social ranking factors from the 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index'. These factors illuminate a clear path for businesses eager to leave a meaningful and positive imprint on society.

'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is poised to serve as a roadmap for organisations seeking to navigate the dynamic and evolving landscape with purpose and vision. By embracing the principles and practices outlined within, organizations can cultivate a sustainable future, demonstrating their commitment to a better world.

“We know that purpose and social impact are valued by consumers, and companies that embrace good corporate citizenship have better reputations and do better in the marketplace,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “With the FINN Purpose Alignment Index, we can guide how and when a company incorporates purpose-based initiatives to create stronger, organic connections and life-long relationships with consumers for far-ranging mutual benefits for people and the planet.”

SPAG/FINN’s 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is available on website for download to support industry purpose and social impact and marketing communication professionals in assessing the alignment of corporate and brand campaigns.

To learn more about 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index’ and access ‘The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook, please visit www.spag.asia.

