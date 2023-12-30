SPAN FLOORS Unveils Vulcan TG 9, A Premium Wood Soffit for Luxury Residential Exteriors

New Delhi (India), December 30: SPAN FLOORS, a leading brand of wooden flooring in India and a foremost provider of premium wood flooring, cladding and decking solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation, Vulcan TG 9 Wood Soffit Panelling. Crafted for luxury residential facades, Vulcan TG 9 combines sophistication with durability to elevate the aesthetic appeal of homes. A key feature of Vulcan TG 9 is the application of SPAN FLOORS’ proprietary coating, Protector oil. This advanced coating not only shields the timber from environmental factors but also imparts a long-lasting, ultra-low maintenance finish. Homeowners can enjoy the beauty of Vulcan TG 9 without compromising on ease of care. Discover the Vulcan TG 9 collection and explore other flooring options by SPAN FLOORS at the flagship store located at M-8, M-Block Market, GK-II, New Delhi and channel partners across India.

Vulcan TG 9 by SPAN FLOORS boasts a distinctive and elegant minimalist design that adds a unique charm to residential exteriors, be it the modern contemporary or classic. The premium wood paneling is not only visually appealing but also ensures longevity and resilience. With a focus on durability, Vulcan TG 9 comes with an anti-termite and fungal decay warranty, providing homeowners with peace of mind and a lasting investment.

Designed with architects and designers in mind, Vulcan TG 9 is an ideal choice for those seeking high-quality wood meant for exterior applications. Mr. Satinder Chawla, Managing Director of SPAN FLOORS, emphasizes, “Vulcan TG 9 reflects our commitment to providing premium solutions for luxury living. This wood soffit paneling is an answer to a long standing demand from the design community for an ultra-low maintenance option in 100% real wood. Architects and designers seeking high-quality wood for exterior applications will find Vulcan TG 9 Soffit paneling to be the epitome of excellence.”

“Beyond its visual appeal, Vulcan TG 9 stands out for its exceptional durability, reinforced by an anti-termite and fungal decay warranty. Our dedication to quality and innovation is encapsulated in the Protector oil, which not only safeguards the timber but also provides homeowners with the assurance of a lasting and effortlessly maintainable finish,” adds Mr. Chawla.

The Vulcan TG 9 wood paneling is meticulously crafted to provide a unique and elegant look to residential exteriors. Ideal for luxury homes, this premium wood soffit enhances the architectural appeal, creating a sophisticated and timeless ambiance.

Beyond its aesthetic allure, Vulcan TG 9 is built to last, offering homeowners peace of mind with an anti-termite and fungal decay warranty. This commitment to durability ensures that the wood paneling stands the test of time, maintaining its pristine appearance for years to come.

About SPAN FLOORS: SPAN FLOORS is a specialist brand name that carries a guarantee of exceptional quality, value, and extraordinary service and a trendsetter in the Indian designer wooden flooring industry. Established in 1995 with over 20 years of experience in the industry, SPAN FLOORS has developed unique, specialized capabilities of providing high-quality wooden floorings and facades to its clients. All floorings, decks and facades are sourced from leading manufacturers around the globe. Backed by years of industry experience and leading technology, SPAN FLOORS offer the finest high-end floors available in today’s marketplace.

Website: https://www.spanfloors.com/

Price: On Request

Availability: New Delhi and all major cities across India through dealers

Showroom: SPAN FLOORS, M-8, 1st Floor, M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi-110048, India.

