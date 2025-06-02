Spark Capital PWM Establishes Strategic Presence in Dubai International Financial Centre to Serve Global Investors

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM), today announced the launch of its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region through Spark Global PWM Private Limited.

Spark Global PWM Private Limited, a CAT4 firm regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority, the independent regulator for business conducted from or within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), operates as a subsidiary of Spark Capital's Private Wealth Management business and the new office will serve as a hub for its Middle East operations.

This strategic expansion will enable global investors to access diverse markets with ease while offering its clients comprehensive portfolio diversification opportunities. The move reinforces Spark Capital's commitment to delivering sophisticated, bespoke wealth management solutions on an international scale.

Spark Capital PWM has significantly focused on growth & expansion in recent years. Its AUM & AUA has grown nearly 10xfrom INR ~3,000 crores (~360.24 million USD) in April 2023 to INR ~30,000 crores (~3.56 billion USD) in May 2025. The firm has also scaled its team from 60 to over 400 professionals, including 130+ seasoned relationship managers, and established a pan-India presence across 12 cities.

Commenting on the expansion, Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & Co-CEO, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management Private Limited, said, "The establishment of our DIFC office represents a significant milestone in Spark Capital PWM's global growth strategy. Dubai's strategic location and robust financial infrastructure provide an ideal platform to connect investors across regions with diverse investment opportunities. This expansion allows us to enhance our service offerings to international clients while creating new avenues for wealth creation and preservation."

Neeraj Ojha, Senior Executive Officer, Spark Global PWM Private Limited, added, "DIFC offers an exceptional ecosystem for wealth management firms, with its world-class regulatory framework and access to a wide network of financial institutions. Through our presence here, we aim to provide professional clients in the Middle East with comprehensive wealth solutions backed by Spark Capital's expertise and innovation in investment management."

DIFC is a strategic gateway to financial institutions and multinational firms in the region. DIFC continues to experience exponential growth in the wealth and asset management sector with 420 wealth and asset management firms and over 75 pure play hedge funds, 48 of which are 'billion-dollar club' organisations, that are capitalising on regional opportunities.

Spark Global PWM Private Limited's DIFC office will be staffed by a team of experienced wealth management professionals with extensive knowledge of global markets and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client outcomes. These professionals will leverage the firm's comprehensive research capabilities, innovative investment strategies, and established track record in wealth management to provide tailored solutions to clients in the region. This approach underscores Spark Capital's dedication to client-centric service while strengthening its position as a trusted wealth management partner globally.

