Spark Private Wealth Management Expands its Reach and Establishes a New Branch in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Spark PWM Private Limited (formerly known as Spark Family Office and Investment Advisors (India) Private Limited), or Spark Private Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited, a two-decade-old mid-market investment banking and financial services firm today announced the opening of its new branch in Pune.

Spark PWM (Private Wealth Management) is one of the fastest-growing financial services companies that has recently witnessed a substantial AUM growth. The company extends the core values of Spark Capital and offers a holistic proposition that integrates Spark Capital's investment banking and asset management expertise and curates bespoke ideas and solutions to advise and support clients in their requirements related to wealth management.

Speaking about the inauguration of the Pune branch, Arpita Vinay, CO-CEO, Spark PWM, said, "Today marks a significant milestone as we proudly announce the opening of our new branch. At Spark PWM, we are committed to empowering our clients in their journey towards meeting their wealth enhancement objectives and building a reputable and highly recommended private wealth franchise."

Spark PWM has a formidable team of seasoned private bankers and domain specialists. With an open-architecture platform, the team provides best-in-class solutions from industry-leading investment managers and specialists. The multi-family office proposition offers comprehensive portfolio monitoring, investment management, estate planning, and tax services for UItra HNI families, ensuring complete alignment of interests. The company has a presence in key Indian cities, which includes Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, with provisions for servicing satellite locations.

Spark PWM Private Limited (formerly known as Spark Family Office and Investment Advisors (India) Private Limited), is a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. The company extends the core DNA of Spark Capital - Knowledge, Integrity, Trust & Transparency - to help Affluent Families, Business Owners / Promoters, Family Offices, New Age Entrepreneurs and CXOs to navigate a world full of opportunities and risks. Spark PWM offers products and services designed to help them seamlessly create, preserve, and transition their wealth across their generations. The offerings are backed with a robust Investment Policy Framework which is backed by research and superior execution to pick future winner ideas well ahead of our competition.

For important disclosures regarding Spark PWM Private Limited, visit: sparkadvisors.in/regulatory.

