Spark PWM Expands Presence in South India with New Hyderabad Office

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: Spark PWM, a leading wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy. The facility in the prime business district of Gachibowli will serve as a strategic hub for our operations in the region.

The new office in the heart of Hyderabad’s thriving IT corridor reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in one of India’s fastest-growing technology and financial hubs. This expansion will enable us to serve our growing client base better while tapping into the region’s rich talent pool.

The inauguration of our Hyderabad office represents a transformative milestone in Spark PWM’s growth trajectory,” said Amit Rathi, Regional Head and Senior Director – Private Clients at Spark PWM. “This strategic expansion in Hyderabad enables us to deliver sophisticated wealth management solutions while building deeper, more meaningful relationships with our clients across the region.

“Hyderabad has established itself as a powerhouse of entrepreneurial innovation and sustainable wealth creation in India,” said Arpita Vinay, Managing Director and Co-CEO of Spark PWM. “The city’s unique blend of traditional business acumen and new-age technology enterprises has created a distinctive ecosystem for wealth generation. Our strategic presence here reinforces our commitment to the region’s sophisticated investors and positions us to partner with the next generation of wealth creators.”

The new office is located at: 3rd Floor, Plot No – 25 & 42 Lumbini Avenue, Adjacent to Preston Prime Mall Main Road, Gachibowli Hyderabad – 500032

As part of Spark PWM’s strategic growth plan, the firm has been steadily expanding its footprint across the country. The company recently opened new offices in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad. These offices add to the extensive network of locations, including its headquarters in Chennai and offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. This expansion makes the company’s services more accessible to clients in 12 cities nationwide.

About Spark PWM

Spark PWM Private Limited (formerly known as Spark Family Office and Investment Advisors (India) Private Limited) is a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. The company extends the core DNA of Spark Capital – Knowledge, Integrity, Trust & Transparency – to help Affluent Families, Business Owners / Promoters, Family Offices, New Age Entrepreneurs and CXOs to navigate a world full of opportunities and risks. Spark PWM offers products and services designed to help them seamlessly create, preserve, and transition their wealth across their generations. The offerings are backed with a robust Investment Policy Framework which is backed by research and superior execution to pick future winner ideas well ahead of our competition.

