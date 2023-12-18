Sparkling Achievements: Strawberry House and Umiya Mobile Pvt Ltd Illuminate; Four Consecutive Years of "Umiya Mobile Great Diwali Sale"

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 18: Strawberry House, an advertising agency based in Rajkot, Gujarat, and the creative force behind Umiya Mobile Pvt. Ltd.'s Diwali Campaign, is thrilled to mark four years of incredible success, sales growth, and market impact. The annual Umiya Mobile Great Diwali Sale has not only become a tradition but a beacon of prosperity, bringing joy to countless customers across Gujarat State.

Since Strawberry House's collaboration with Umiya Mobile Pvt. Ltd. on the Diwali Campaign four years ago, the sales volume has experienced a remarkable surge, consistently growing each year. The celebrity-studded campaigns, featuring Bollywood luminaries like Ibrahimbhai Qadri, Ashmit Patel, Kiku Sharda, Flora Saini, Ali Asgar, Krishna Abhishek, Shakti Arora, and Yukti Kapoor, have added glamour and charisma to the festivities.

The latest Diwali Campaign of 2023, featuring Yukti Kapoor, Flora Saini, and Shakti Arora, continues the tradition of offering Big Offers, Big Savings, Big Exchange, and Big Gifts to make every Diwali shopping experience extraordinary. The campaign's success is evident in the overwhelming response from customers who eagerly participate in the festivities, seizing the incredible offers and discounts.

Kishore Patel, Director of Umiya Mobile Pvt. Ltd., (+150 Store In Gujarat State) expressed his gratitude, stating, "I extend my sincere appreciation to Strawberry House for their outstanding contribution to the success of our Diwali Campaign. The remarkable surge in sales turnover during the festive season, credited to Strawberry House's professionalism, creativity, and commitment to excellence, has been nothing short of incredible."

Anand Sindhav, (MBA - 2004), BCA, Certificate in Graphic Design, Founder of Strawberry House, said, "Four years of Diwali magic, unprecedented growth, and countless smiles - our journey with Umiya Mobile has been nothing short of extraordinary. At Strawberry House, we believe in turning moments into memories and campaigns into celebrations. Here's to the joy we've shared, the successes we've celebrated, and the sparkle we've added to Diwalis across Gujarat. Gratitude to our incredible team and the visionary minds at Umiya Mobile." If you love your brand then Strawberry House is there for you. We love to make a story for your brand to connect more hearts to fall in love with your brand.

Established in 2017 by the accomplished professional Anand Sindhav, Strawberry House has swiftly become a leading player in the advertising industry. The agency is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of evolving advertising and branding trends. Offering a comprehensive suite of services, Strawberry House specializes in Celebrity Endorsement, Celebrity License Stock Photographs, Corporate Logo Design, Social Media Video Post Design, Brand Launch Newspaper Campaign, 3D Animation, Outdoor Advertising, Content Development, Language Translations, Digital Marketing, and AD Film Production.

With a track record of successful collaborations, the agency has transformed various products into widely recognized brands. Their diverse portfolio boasts notable clients such as Sheth Brothers, Umiya Mobile Pvt. Ltd., Ajanta Steel Products, CSI International, Ultracab India Limited, PND Transformers Pvt. Ltd., and more. Strawberry House's commitment to innovation and adaptability makes them a go-to choice for businesses seeking to elevate their brand presence in the market.

With a commitment to being a one-stop solution for advertising and branding needs, the agency invites businesses to partner with them for elevated success and brand growth. If you value your brand, Strawberry House is positioned as the go-to agency in Rajkot city.

