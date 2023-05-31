SPARSH Group of Hospitals ranked number 1 in Orthopaedic Care in Bengaluru by Outlook Health

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 31: SPARSH Group of hospitals, one of the largest multi-speciality healthcare providers in Karnataka, has been ranked as the number 1 hospital in Orthopaedic care in Bengaluru.

In a comprehensive survey conducted by NEB RESEARCH, which covered 10 cities across India, SPARSH emerged as the leading hospital in the field of Orthopaedics. The survey encompassed an extensive evaluation of top hospitals in various specializations, including Cardiology, Pediatrics, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Oncology, Pulmonology, Infertility, Liver Transplant, GI Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Organ Transplant, Ophthalmology, Urology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, and Endocrinology and Diabetes.

In addition to its top ranking in Orthopaedic care, SPARSH also ranked 8th in the category of Best Multispecialty Hospitals in Bengaluru.

Under the leadership of Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, SPARSH has emerged as a prominent healthcare institution in Karnataka. With a surgical career spanning over three decades and more than 15 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Dr Patil has effectively transformed SPARSH from being a renowned orthopaedic hospital in the country to a highly regarded multi-specialty hospital. SPARSH now offers comprehensive medical and surgical care for patients across all age groups, ranging from neonates to the elderly.

Commenting on the ranking, Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman of SPARSH Group of Hospitals, said, "We are deeply honoured to be recognized as the best hospital for Orthopaedic care in Bengaluru. Year after year, SPARSH has consistently secured the top spot in Orthopaedics, showcasing the exceptional quality and expertise of our department. Moreover, we are thrilled to acknowledge that our efforts to build a similar level of talent and infrastructure across all other super speciality departments has been recognised. Our unique selling point lies in our unwavering commitment to prioritising our patients' needs. This recognition serves as a testament to our exceptional healthcare services and the dedication of our outstanding team, who embody our core values of Faith, Hope, and Love.

"As we grow exponentially, we are investing heavily in education from internal training to offering more specialised courses and also in cutting edge technology which we see as the future of healthcare. I assure you that we will not rest on our laurels but will continue to push the envelope as we strive for excellence and ensure that we deliver the world's best standards of medical care in India," he added.

Over the years, the name 'SPARSH' has become synonymous with the provision of exceptional orthopaedic care, earning international recognition and accolades in the field. Supported by a team of experienced orthopaedic experts, SPARSH has established itself as the preferred destination for addressing complex orthopaedic procedures. This team of experienced professionals is further complemented by the presence of interventional radiologists, top-notch neurosurgeons, vascular surgeons, and plastic surgeons, ensuring a comprehensive approach to patient care. Furthermore, SPARSH Hospital has been known for its commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology in Orthopaedics and it has established itself as an early adopter in the field. With a focus on precision, faster recovery, and an enhanced patient experience, SPARSH uses the state-of-the-art Mako Robotic Arm for Joint Replacement Surgeries. This innovative technology empowers surgeons to achieve more predictable surgical outcomes with heightened accuracy.

Irrespective of the condition one may be facing, be it age-related concerns, traumatic accidents, or sports-related injuries, the Department of Orthopaedics at SPARSH Hospital is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for each patient. With a focus on delivering state-of-the-art orthopaedic treatments, the orthopaedic surgeons at SPARSH bring forth their extensive training and experience gathered from across the globe.

SPARSH Group of hospitals is one of the largest multi-speciality healthcare providers in Karnataka. Over the span of the last 17 years, the group has crafted a niche for quality health care in South India. Under visionary leadership and strong management, SPARSH has evolved as the Centre of Excellence in over 35 specialities including Orthopaedic, Neuroscience, Organ transplants, Women and Children amongst many other super specialities. SPARSH has achieved many milestones and performed path breaking surgeries, winning many accolades and recognitions on the national and international front along the way. SPARSH has proven that India can provide the best medical treatment and care in the world and is emerging as the destination of choice for international patients from over 12 countries.

Built on the core values of faith, hope and love, SPARSH has been diligently working towards making quality health care accessible to all. The Group, led by Dr Sharan Patil, an eminent Orthopaedic surgeon and a renowned thought leader in his own right, believes that every person should be able to avail of excellent healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic background. State- of-the-art facilities, skilled doctors, nurses and supporting allied healthcare staff, including exceptional evidence-based, patient-centric care define the SPARSH Anubhava, which is our patient experience model.

SPARSH now operates five healthcare facilities across Karnataka, three in Bengaluru and two others in Davanagere and Hassan, with two more multi-speciality hospitals on the anvil. SPARSH has successfully treated over 2 million happy patients and counting.

