Sparsh Masala Signs Prabhudeva as Brand Ambassador; Chicken Kabab Masala Emerges as Fast-Selling Star Product

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: Sparsh Masala, the family-led spice brand known for its tagline 'Touch of Purity', has taken a bold new step in its growth journey by signing Indian cinema icon Prabhudeva as its official brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the brand's evolution, reinforcing its commitment to purity, quality, and cultural resonance.

Founded in 2006 by Mr. Shivakumariah, a former Army officer, and Mrs. Sneha Shivakumar, Sparsh Masala has grown from a modest home venture into a trusted household name across South India. Today, under the dynamic leadership of Deeksha S Kumar, who joined the business at just 22 and now serves as Managing Director, the brand is scaling new heights in both innovation and customer trust.

As part of its refreshed marketing drive, Sparsh Masala has seen an explosive demand for its Chicken Kabab Masala, which has quickly become the brand's fastest-selling product. With its perfect blend of spices and authentic flavour profile, it's winning over home cooks and foodies alike. Many customers now associate the product with restaurant-style taste brought right into their kitchens.

"We've always believed in delivering more than just spices we deliver memories, trust, and tradition," says Deeksha. "Having Prabhudeva on board is a proud moment for our family and our team. He perfectly embodies the spirit of Sparsh grounded, pure, and loved by all."

The brand's production facility is designed and maintained to meet the highest global standards in cleanliness, hygiene, and operational efficiency. This commitment to quality and safety is reflected in Sparsh Masala's achievement of both FSSC 22000 and USFDA certifications, globally recognized benchmarks that validate the brand's adherence to international food safety and manufacturing protocols. These certifications are a testament to Sparsh's unwavering focus on delivering products that are not only flavourful but also safe and pure.

With a rapidly growing customer base, strong celebrity endorsements, and a vision for pan-India growth, Sparsh Masala continues to strike the perfect balance between legacy and modernity, bringing spice to both meals and moments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor