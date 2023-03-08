SpeakApp crosses 100K Downloads; eyes onboarding 1M new content creators and 50M listeners by 2024

Renowned audio social media, SpeakApp, a prominent name in the Indian social media landscape, known for celebrating the beauty of linguistic diversity, has recently celebrated a major milestone of 100K downloads.

Behind the pathbreaking success of the voice social media platform, founded only in November 2021, is the warmth and personal touch of the human voice as opposed to the unidimensional text-based interactions over other mediums. Further, owing to the rising traction of SpeakApp, the company has set the ambition to reach 1 million new Content Creators as well as reach 50 million listeners by 2024.

Offering a stage for content creators, influencers as well as regular users to reach their large network in their own voice, SpeakApp heightens the social media experience by complementing audio with interactive features such as captions, images and videos. Currently, the app, which prides itself as a Made-in-India app, enjoys massive popularity among Hindi, English, Malayalam and Arabic speakers.

About the milestone, Alen Abraham, the Chief Executive Officer of SpeakApp said, "SpeakApp's success in crossing over 100K downloads within a short span of time is a significant milestone for us. We believe that our unique concept of audio social media has the potential to transform the way people create and consume content. We are excited about the future of SpeakApp and remain dedicated to our goal of adding 50 million listeners by 2024."

On a similar note, Arun John Kurian, the Chief Operating Officer of SpeakApp, "We are thrilled to see SpeakApp's rapid growth and the positive feedback from users. Our focus on creating an inclusive and accessible platform has resonated with users across different regions and languages, and we remain committed to our vision of creating one million new content creators by 2024."

What makes SpeakApp special is that imbued with creative potential, the audio social media app strives to blur language barriers, laying the foundation for powerful content to reach viewers, well beyond the ambit of native speakers. In a country such as India, which is a bubbling cauldron of diversity, with 22 official languages and more than 720 regional dialects, SpeakApp, has unleashed a communication revolution. In fact, it is interesting to note that the audio platform was incepted, keeping in mind the great demand for voice social media with the in-built capacity to harmonise the variety of languages in India

Sharing his views on the milestone and technical capability of the app, Jankar Rajpara, the Chief Technology Officer of SpeakApp said, "The success of SpeakApp's audio-centric approach is a testament to the potential of social audio in breaking down language barriers and enabling content creation. Our team is continuously working on enhancing the platform's features to ensure a seamless user experience. We remain committed to our vision of creating a diverse and inclusive platform that empowers content creators and listeners alike."

Further, championing regional content and its creators, the voice social medium, has set itself apart from the competition, boasting a unique user experience by allowing the netizen to enjoy the intricacies and connotations carried by the power of voice without having to strain their eyes on the screen.

Celebrating the milestone, Varun R, the Chief Marketing Officer shared his notes on the special occasion, "Our team is thrilled to see the positive response to SpeakApp, which has been driven by our innovative marketing campaigns and user-friendly interface. We believe that our vision of creating a platform that brings back the personal connection in social media has resonated with users, and we look forward to continuing to provide our users with an immersive audio experience."

For more information, please visit the company's website: https://www.speakapp.app/ or the playstore link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.speakapp.app

