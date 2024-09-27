Special festive cashback on the Yamaha R15 V4 with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: This festive season, Bajaj Finance offers cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on online two-wheeler bookings on Bajaj Mall. There are cashback offers on shopping for new bikes such as the stunning Yamaha R15 V4. The R15 V4 is one of the most sought-after Yamaha bikes in the market today. Designed for speed enthusiasts and everyday riders alike, the R15 V4 promises an exhilarating ride combined with cutting-edge technology and performance. With festive cashback offers and a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, the festive season is the best time to book a new bike on Bajaj Mall.

Festive cashback offers

During the festive period, cashback offers enhance the affordability of the R15 V4. The ex-showroom price (in Delhi) of the Yamaha R15 V4 starts from Rs. 1,82,600. The on-road price will be a little higher due to factors such as RTO charges, local taxes, and other applicable costs. On booking the Yamaha R15 V4 online through Bajaj Mall, there is a special cashback of up to Rs. 5,000. This offer not only makes owning this high-performance motorcycle easier but also provides significant savings. Offers may vary as per bike model, bike variant, and purchase location. The offer period ends on 30 September 2024.

The Yamaha R15 V4 is a powerful motorcycle featuring a liquid-cooled, 155cc engine that delivers 18.4 PS of maximum horsepower and 14.2 Nm of torque. It offers impressive mileage of 55.2 kmpl and can reach a top speed of 140 km/h. Purchasing popular Yamaha bikes like the Yamaha R15 V4 is incredibly easy and convenient, especially with savings during the festive period and financing options like a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

Hassle-free financing with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan

A two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance simplifies the journey of purchasing a new bike. The Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan provides the following benefits:

* Up to 100% on-road funding: Depending on eligibility, finance up to 100% of the on-road price of the new bike could be available with a two-wheeler loan.

* Flexible tenures: There is flexibility to choose a repayment plan of up to 72 months to repay the two-wheeler loan.

* Quick approval process: The seamless online processes and minimal paperwork with a simple eligibility criteria ensure fast approval of the two-wheeler loan

How to avail the festive cashback offer

Getting the cashback offer and financing a new bike such as the Yamaha R15 V4 is simple:

1. Select the bike model: Visit the Bajaj Mall website or explore Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv App to choose the preferred Yamaha R15 V4 variant.

2. Book online on Bajaj Mall: To book the bike, choose a suitable EMI plan, check the applicable festive cashback offers, and authenticate the two-wheeler booking online to confirm it.

3. Complete your financing application: Once the online booking is confirmed, a Bajaj Finance representative will provide further guidance on the two-wheeler loan process, ensuring a smooth experience.

4. Ride away: After the quick two-wheeler loan process is complete, the new Yamaha R15 V4 can be collected from the nearest partner showroom.

Finance the Yamaha R15 V4 with a two-wheeler loan

Experience the thrill of riding one of the best Yamaha bikes without any stress. Don't miss out on the chance to own the Yamaha R15 V4 this festive season. With exciting cashback offers up to Rs. 5,000 and a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, it is easy to get a new bike on affordable EMIs on Bajaj Mall and at the best price.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

