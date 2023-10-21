Speed, Skill, and Triumph: Galgotias University Hosts Spectacular Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 21: The highly anticipated Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race, a thrilling motorsport extravaganza, took place at the prestigious Galgotias University campus and the iconic Buddha International Circuit. Organized in collaboration with JK Tyre Co., ISIE, and Galgotias University, the event showcased exhilarating racing action featuring 20 electric karts and 12 vehicles from across the country.

The final race of this adrenaline-fueled event was officially flagged off by Dheerendra Singh, MLA of Jewar, and Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University. The event witnessed participants from 18 states, all vying for victory in this fiercely competitive competition.

Sanjay Sharma, Head of JK Tyre Motorsports, had the honor of flagging off the Formula Imperial segment of the race, setting the stage for a breathtaking display of speed, skill, and sportsmanship. The winners were celebrated during the award distribution ceremony held at the Buddha International Circuit.

In a heart-pounding finish, the title of JK Tyre Formula Imperial champion was claimed by "Team Screwdrivers" from Dhole Patil College of Engineering, Maharashtra. Their remarkable performance and determination secured their victory in this prestigious category, earning them accolades from motorsport enthusiasts and experts alike.

In the electric vehicle category, "Team Luftwaffe" from Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Maharashtra, emerged as the champions, showcasing outstanding expertise and teamwork throughout the competition.

Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "We are thrilled to host such an exhilarating event that brings together talented racers from different parts of the country. The Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race not only highlights the spirit of competition but also highlights the importance of innovation and sustainable practices in motorsports. We congratulate all the participants and winners for their exceptional performance and sportsmanship."

The Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race served as a platform for young racing enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion for motorsports. With high-octane action and a display of exceptional talent, the event left an indelible mark on the racing community, promising an even more exciting edition in the future.

Galgotias University, located in Uttar Pradesh and sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society began operations in the 2011-2012 academic session and welcomed its first batch of students in July 2011. Since then, it has grown to have more than 30,000 students. Today, with 17 schools offering over 200 programs, including Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses, Galgotias University ranks among India's top universities. Galgotias University's recognition in the ARIIA Ranking 2021 as an "Excellent" institution and its fifth position in India for Patent Filing attests to its innovative and research-focused approach. Galgotias University's contributions include 10,000+ publications and 1700+ patents. At the forefront of the education sector, Galgotias University is unwavering in its dedication to the UN's sustainable development goals.

