SPEL Bags Rs 32.23 Cr Worth of Orders, Marking Multiple Market Entries

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has announced the receipt of five orders totalling ₹32.23 Cr in the span of one month. These orders encompass both domestic and international markets, reinforcing SPEL's diversified customer base and expanding its global footprint.

Order 1 - First project from Kerala State Electric Utility, and the largest of the five new contracts

* Name of the client: Kerala State Electric Utility (KSEBL)

* Scope: Supply of 5 nos. 25 MVA, 110/22 KV power transformers

* Execution timeframe: Within 6 months (approx.)

* Contract Value: ₹ 15.25 Cr (approx.)

* Date of Receipt: 11th August 2025

Order 2 - New orders from a reputed renewable power (solar) project company

* Name of the client: Reputed Renewable Power (Solar) Project Company

* Scope: Supply of 2 nos.. 55 MVA, 110/33 KV and 1 no. 30 MVA, 110/33 KV power transformers for pooling substations

* Execution timeframe: Within 4 months (approx.)

* Contract Value: ₹ 8.92 Cr (approx.)

* Date of Receipt: 12th August 2025

Order 3 - Strengthening domestic presence with Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited

* Name of the client: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL)

* Scope: Manufacturing and supply of distribution transformers

* Execution timeframe: Within 18 months (approx.)

* Contract Value: ₹ 4.48 Cr (approx.)

* Date of Receipt: 28th July 2025

Order 4 - First order from a steel sector client, expanding into a new industry

* Name of the client: Reputed Steel Plant, Kerala

* Scope: Supply of 31.5 MVA, 110/22 KV power transformer with NIFPS

* Execution timeframe: Within 5 months (approx.)

* Contract Value: ₹ 2.55 Cr (approx.)

* Date of Receipt: 11th August 2025

Order 5 - First-ever order from Mexico, marking entry into North America

* Name of the client: A reputed industrial customer in Mexico

* Scope: Supply of 9 MVA power transformer

* Execution timeframe: Within 4 months (approx.)

* Contract Value: ₹ 1.03 Cr (approx.)

* Date of Receipt: 29th July 2025

These wins underscore Supreme Power Equipment Limited's ability to serve diverse customer segments and extend its presence across domestic and international markets. Each order reinforces the company's reputation as a trusted partner in providing world-class transformer solutions that meet the evolving demands of the energy sector, while contributing to critical infrastructure development worldwide.

With the addition of these five contracts worth ₹32.23 Cr, Supreme Power Equipment Limited's (SPEL) standalone order book stands at ₹180.86 Cr as on 13th August 2025. The order book of its 90%-owned subsidiary, Danya Electric Company, stands at ₹17.26 Cr. Together, the consolidated order book totals ₹198.12 Cr, ensuring strong execution visibility in the months ahead.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited, said, "This set of contracts is particularly meaningful to us, not just for their combined value, but for the new doors they open. Our first project from Mexico takes us into North America, while our engagement with Kerala State Electric Utility marks our entry into the state's power network. We are also working with a steel industry client for the first time, which is a promising addition to our portfolio.

Each of these projects comes with distinct technical requirements, from large-capacity units for utilities to specialised transformers with advanced protection systems for industrial use. Our teams are prepared to deliver them all with the precision, reliability, and attention to detail that define our work. With the current consolidated order book at ₹ 198.12 Cr, we look forward to translating these opportunities into successful, on-time deliveries."

