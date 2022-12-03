Spelling wizards fight it out in the Mind Wars Spell Bee finale 2022!

~ The finale of the inaugural edition of the Mind Wars Spell Bee saw some intense competition in Delhi! ~

New Delhi, December 03: Mind Wars, a ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.) initiative, launched to gamify knowledge for students, witnessed a thrilling finale of the Mind Wars Spell Bee 2022 in Delhi. Charu Sharma, a celebrated sports commentator, compere and quizmaster, moderated the finale and felicitated the winners.

The inaugural edition of Mind Wars Spell Bee was conceived with the aim of providing a platform for students to demonstrate their prowess in English. The main objective of the contest was to assist students in expanding their vocabulary, learning concepts, and developing proper English usage skills that would benefit them throughout their lives.

The month-long contest saw participation from close to 6000 students from over 140 schools in Delhi. The finale was conducted over three rounds, with there being three winners from each group: Junior (class 4-5), Middle (class 6-7) and Senior (class 8-9). A total of 24 students across 16 schools made it to the finals, and the contest that ensued was an intense spectacle! Prizes worth Rs 1.5 lakh were distributed among the winners across all categories.

Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter, not just academically but also proficient in general knowledge and current affairs. The Mind Wars platform is live on the Zee5 App/ Web, and over 24 lakh students from more than 36,000 schools across India have become a part of this edutainment revolution.

Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Executive Vice President of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), says, “Children today are missing out on a lot of extracurricular activities and group interactions that they would otherwise have under normal circumstances. Through initiatives like the Mind Wars Spell Bee, we aim to empower children with knowledge-based alternatives, equipping them with self-confidence. I look forward to seeing how opinions are shaping out among the school-going youngsters.”

Sanskriti Upadhyay, Class 9, Mayoor School, Noida, could not contain her excitement on bagging the 1st prize in the senior category, “It has been a long journey but I am glad that the end was this fantastic! I am very happy with my victory today as this win is also a win for my school! I would like to thank my school for believing in me and my friends for always being there. And a big thank you to Mind Wars Spell Bee for giving us this opportunity.”

Caleb Hangluah, Class 7, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, speaks about the importance of discipline in winning a contest, “My parents, my teachers and my friends were extremely supportive in my journey. Preparing for the Spell Bee, along with the regular class lessons, was difficult but manageable. I had set aside a specific time for each day when all my attention would just be on the competition.”

Akhurath Menon, Class 5, Paul George Global School, Alaknanda, New Delhi, now aims to win international spelling contests, “I want to represent my country at the world make my school and country proud. Now, I think my parents are going to take me out to my favourite place because I won!”

Given how dynamic their surroundings are, it is essential that students participate in extensive, multidimensional learning modules. Students who are passionate about learning will never cease to grow. Learning should always be enjoyable and never be a chore!

About Mind Wars:

Mind Wars has been a harbinger of a new wave of education, with its brilliant activities providing holistic knowledge to the students.

This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 669 districts (92%) across the country.

Numbers have been a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 36,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools being a part of its family.

