Spenta Rumy Patel and Dr Farzana Lakdawala Bags the Coveted Title of Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2023

New Delhi [India], August 31: In a spectacular event that shimmered with elegance and talent, Spenta Rumy Patel and Dr Farzana Lakdawala emerged victorious as they were crowned Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2023, the biggest beauty event in the country partnered by Reliance Jewels and Silk Mark. The prestigious event took place on Sunday at the luxurious Crowne Plaza Hotel in Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. Organized by the esteemed Grehlakshmi magazine, India's No.1 Hindi women's magazine, the competition celebrated the grace, intellect, and empowerment of modern Indian women.

Grehlakshmi Mrs. India 2023, the biggest show for housewives showcased the aspirations and achievements of married women from across the country. The event featured two categories of finalists – the Gold Category and the Silver Category – representing the diverse qualities that make each contestant extraordinary in her own right. Monica Bansal and Karishma Kothari were the runners-ups in the silver category while Dr Ashima Arora, Rajni Saini and Sunita Yadav were runners-ups for gold. Mrs. Meghna Diwan Gopal rightfully claimed the Mrs. Curvy crown, proving that beauty knows no bounds. Draped in Silk Mark sarees, each contestant exuded elegance in the Indian round and the brand gave three lucky winners the prestigious title of ‘Shrimati Silk Mark’. Donning Label Upgrade's by Ashish in western round, the contestants transformed the stage into a showcase of style and glamour.

The contestants were provided with special training, grooming sessions by pageant groomers Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas along with a magnificent choreography by Vishal Hotla.

Distinguished actor Aman Yatin Verma charmed the audience as the host of the evening, adding an extra layer of charisma to the event. The glitzy occasion reached its pinnacle when the winners were officially crowned by none other than Neha Rana, the lead actress of the popular television show Junooniyat on Colors TV, Bollywood Actress Riva Arora and Universal Women 2023 Valentina Sanchez Trivella. Her presence illuminated the stage and added a touch of glamour to the already star-studded evening.

The jury panel, composed of eminent personalities from various fields, played a vital role in selecting the winners. These individuals lent their expertise and discerning eyes to ensure that only the most deserving candidates emerged triumphant. The other esteemed jury members included Universal Woman CEO Carolina Cuartas, Mrs. Tourism India 2023 Kakoli Ghosh, Influencer Harpreeth Suri, Influencer Noor Afshan.

The rigorous competition saw participants undergo numerous rounds, showcasing their poise, talent, intellect, and charisma. Each contestant exemplified the spirit of the modern Indian woman, strong and independent.

Vandana Verma, Editor, Grehlakshmi Magazine said, “Grehlakshmi Mrs. India has become a symbol of empowerment, representing the aspirations and achievements of married women who stand as pillars of strength in their families and communities. The event, a celebration of beauty, grace, and substance, reiterates Grehlakshmi magazine's commitment to supporting and recognizing the multifaceted roles that women fulfill in society. This season was made even more special with the inspiring participation of international contestants. We're thrilled to announce that the journey doesn't end here! We will soon unveil the 3rd season of Grehlakshmi Mrs. India, which will be more grand and magnificent than before."

