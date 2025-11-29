SpeQtre, the entanglement-based quantum comms demonstrator satellite, is now on orbit

PRNewswire

Singapore / Oxfordshire [UK], November 29: SpeQtral, Singapore's leading quantum communications company, in partnership with the UK Science and Technology Facilities Council's (STFC) RAL Space, announces the successful launch and deployment of the SpeQtre CubeSat aboard SpaceX's Transporter-15 mission. The spacecraft, containing SpeQtral's space-qualified entangled photon pair source and detector modules was deployed into sun-synchronous orbit on 28th November, 2025, marking a significant milestone for Singapore-UK space collaboration and quantum communications technology.

* Singapore-UK quantum collaboration begins on-orbit commissioning following successful deployment

Advanced Quantum Communications Technology

The SpeQtre satellite carries advanced quantum hardware designed by SpeQtral to explore secure space-based quantum communications. It represents a notably difficult technical challenge - demonstrating the exchange of quantum information from a CubeSat roughly the size of a microwave oven. By scaling down this complex technology, the mission aims to reduce costs and improve accessibility for future quantum communication missions. SpeQtre will investigate various aspects of quantum communications from space, starting with fundamental validation of quantum components and progressing toward sophisticated quantum communication protocols.

"This mission represents years of collaborative development between our teams," said Chune Yang Lum, CEO of SpeQtral. "We're taking a systematic approach that validates each aspect of the technology step by step, building toward increasingly ambitious quantum communications capabilities."

The mission builds on SpeQtral's previous space heritage, including involvement with the successful SpooQy-1 CubeSat mission that demonstrated an entangled photon pair source in space. The company has established strategic partnerships with major industry players including SES, Thales Alenia Space, and Hispasat to advance commercialization of space-based quantum communications.

Experts from RAL Space have developed the instrument that will beam SpeQtre's quantum signals to Earth, assembled the satellite hardware and ensured its readiness for space using their suite of environmental test facilities.

Commissioning Phase Begins

Following deployment, the satellite platform will undergo commissioning over the coming months, involving activation and testing of all spacecraft subsystems. SpeQtral and RAL Space will then commission their respective quantum payload and optical system, with this phased approach ensuring thorough validation before progressing to quantum experiments and other out of band key delivery mechanisms.

"SpeQtre is the first satellite developed through our agile mission facility, and a credit to the teams who have worked hard to deliver the payload for launch," said Andy Vick, Disruptive Technology Lead at RAL Space and UK Principal Investigator for SpeQtre. "By approaching this mission with speed and creativity, they have already paved the way for more ambitious missions ahead, including future UK demonstrators. But for now, for SpeQtre, the real fun begins as we look forward to the beginning of our quantum experiments in space."

Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges

Space-based quantum communications address critical emerging needs as quantum computing advances threaten conventional encryption methods. Unlike terrestrial fibre networks which are distance-limited, satellite-based systems provide quantum-secure communications across vast distances without requiring additional intermediary trusted repeater nodes.

The mission supports broader international efforts to establish quantum-secure communication networks, including the European Space Agency's INT-UQKD and Q-DESIGN programmes, highlighting global recognition of quantum communications as critical technology for future cybersecurity.

Singapore-UK Partnership

The SpeQtre collaboration stems from a Singapore-UK bilateral initiative designed to strengthen technological cooperation between the two nations. It is part of the Space Technology Development Programme administered by the Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn), Singapore's national space office, and the National Quantum Technologies Programme administered by UK Research and Innovation. The cooperation leverages Singapore's quantum expertise at SpeQtral, and UK's world-class space engineering capabilities at RAL Space.

"The launch of SpeQtre represents a significant milestone in the Singapore-UK collaboration on space technologies, showcasing Singapore's leadership in space-based quantum communications. Through the Space Technology Development Programme, OSTIn has supported SpeQtral's developments in quantum key distribution technologies, which is vital to ensure quantum-secure communications in an increasingly interconnected world. This mission reinforces the value of strategic international partnerships in driving innovation and advancing critical technologies." said Mr. Jonathan Hung, Executive Director of Office for Space Technology & Industry, Singapore (OSTIn).

Operations Timeline and Looking Ahead

Following the commissioning phase, quantum communications experiments are expected to begin in early 2026. The mission will start by conducting experiments with quantum-enabled optical ground stations at the Centre for Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore, and at RAL Space's Chilbolton Observatory in Hampshire, UK. Data from these experiments will allow for demonstrations of secured communications between the two sites and inform development of future commercial quantum communications satellites.

As quantum computing capabilities advance, the need for quantum-secure communications becomes increasingly urgent for governments, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide. Success in this mission will demonstrate the viability of cost-effective, small-satellite approaches to quantum communications, potentially accelerating deployment of commercial quantum communications constellations while establishing important precedents for international cooperation in quantum technologies and space-based security systems.

About SpeQtral

SpeQtral is a pioneer in quantum communications, with a vision to build and deploy global quantum networks. SpeQtral develops quantum-secure products and services designed to protect sovereign and enterprise telecommunication networks against classical, as well as future quantum-based cyber-attacks on cryptography. Combining both terrestrial and space-based solutions, SpeQtral aims to secure the world's networks against the threats posed by the imminent quantum revolution and drive innovation in quantum communications that will serve as the building blocks for the future quantum internet.

https://speqtralquantum.com/

About RAL Space

RAL Space is the UK's national space laboratory, working in partnership with government, industry, and academia to advance our understanding of space and our environment - for the benefit of all. Based at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and Chilbolton Observatory, our 350+ experts work across the lifecycle of space missions. We contribute to groundbreaking projects across Earth observation, space weather, planetary science, and astronomy, working with UK and international partners including ESA, NASA, and the UK Space Agency. As part of the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and the wider UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), RAL Space plays a central role in shaping the UK's space capabilities.

https://www.ralspace.stfc.ac.uk/

