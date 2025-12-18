Spice Lounge Food Works Accelerates Global Growth with Acquisition of Singapore’s PRISHA INFOTECH for USD 150,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (SLFW) today announced that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on December 17, 2025, approved the acquisition of PRISHA INFOTECH PTE. LTD., a Singapore-based software and programming company, for a consideration of USD 150,000 in cash. The acquisition will be completed with effect from January 1, 2026, upon which PRISHA INFOTECH will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SLFW in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

Incorporated in May 2021 and operating in the IT and IT-enabled services segment, PRISHA INFOTECH has delivered robust revenue performance over the past three years — reporting turnover of USD 7.86 million in FY2025, USD 10.82 million in FY2024 and USD 10.02 million in FY2023 — underscoring a scalable business model and consistent growth trajectory. The transaction, involving 100% equity and executed through cash consideration, is strategic in nature and aligns with Spice Lounge Food Works' long-term growth and international expansion plans.

By integrating PRISHA INFOTECH's technology capabilities, SLFW intends to deepen its presence in global markets, unlock enhanced revenue opportunities and broaden its footprint in technology-driven services. The company has confirmed that the acquisition is not a related-party transaction, requires no governmental or regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed within 12 months of executing definitive agreements.

This strategic move complements SLFW's recent consumer-facing expansion initiatives. The company has secured exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, the internationally recognised quick-service restaurant specialising in chicken-based offerings, and will lead the nationwide development, operations and expansion of the brand across India. Under the leadership of Chairperson Mr Mohan Karjela, the Wing Zone rollout will begin with India's first outlet in the high-footfall Koramangala area of Bangalore in January 2026, followed by phased expansion into markets such as Hyderabad and Chennai through a mix of high-street outlets and cloud kitchens.

These growth initiatives build on SLFW's strong near-term operating momentum: the company reported stellar Q2FY26 results with net sales increasing 157% year-on-year to Rs 46.21 crore and net profit rising 310% to Rs 3.44 crore versus Q2FY25. For H1FY26, net sales rose 337% to Rs 78.50 crore, and net profit increased 169% to Rs 2.26 crore compared with H1FY25. In FY25, SLFW reported net sales of Rs 105 crore and net profit of Rs 6 crore.

Spice Lounge Food Works, a publicly listed food service company with over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise, manages and scales more than 13 outlets across two states under a portfolio of leading global and homegrown brands. The company is executing a strategic shift into the experiential lifestyle market through the acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality, operator of venues such as XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club, positioning SLFW as an all-encompassing lifestyle platform targeting affluent millennials and tourists. In furtherance of its global ambitions, the Chairman has been authorised to evaluate a potential acquisition of a majority stake in international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC to create a broader international platform.

Commenting on the acquisition and growth strategy, the Board noted that combining SLFW's hospitality and operational strengths with PRISHA INFOTECH's technology capabilities will create differentiated offerings, drive cross-border revenue synergies and accelerate the company's transformation into a technology-enabled, omni-channel lifestyle and food service leader. The company will update shareholders on material developments as required under regulatory timelines.

