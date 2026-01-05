Spice Lounge Food Works Hits Upper Circuit on Monday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (BSE: 539895) experienced a significant surge in its stock price, hitting a 5 per cent Upper Circuit to close at Rs 41.85 per share on Monday. This impressive gain from its previous close of Rs 39.86 per share was driven by the company’s announcement of stellar financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26 and H1FY26), alongside a strategic move to enhance its technological capabilities.

The company’s Q2FY26 performance showcased remarkable growth, with net sales leaping by 157 per cent to Rs 46.21 crore and net profit soaring by 310 per cent to Rs 3.44 crore when compared to the same period in the previous year. The positive momentum continued into the first half of FY26, where net sales surged by an astounding 337 per cent to Rs 78.50 crore and net profit increased by 169 per cent to Rs 2.26 crore, demonstrating a substantial improvement over H1FY25. These figures build upon a strong FY25, which saw net sales of Rs 105 crore and a net profit of Rs 6 crore.

In line with its robust financial performance, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited also announced its strategic acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech for USD 150,000 in a cash-based transaction. This move signals a pivot towards becoming a technology-enabled hospitality player, aiming to integrate advanced software development and programming capabilities to optimize supply chain management and bolster data-driven decision-making across its operations. The acquisition is anticipated to conclude within the next 12 months.

The market has responded positively to these developments, with the stock’s current price of Rs 41.85 per share surpassing its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) and trading above its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) of Rs 36.78 per share. With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 2,900 crore, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited has delivered exceptional returns to its investors, with the stock rallying 444 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 7.69 per share and an impressive 3,480 per cent over the last five years. Leveraging over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise, the company continues to drive innovation in India’s dining sector, managing and scaling over 13 outlets under renowned brands.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

