Spice Lounge Food Works Hits Upper Circuit on Stellar Earnings and Strategic Tech Acquisition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (BSE: 539895) experienced a significant surge in its stock value on Friday, hitting a 5 per cent Upper Circuit to close at Rs 39.86 per share, up from its previous closing price of Rs 37.97. This upward movement follows a series of positive developments for the food service company, including the strategic acquisition of a Singapore-based entity and the announcement of robust financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026.

The company’s Board of Directors recently gave the green light for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Prisha Infotech, a Singapore-based firm, for a cash consideration of USD 150,000. This acquisition, valued at USD 150,000, is anticipated to be finalized within 12 months of executing definitive agreements and does not require further regulatory approvals, marking a key step in Spice Lounge’s international expansion strategy.

Further bolstering investor confidence, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited reported exceptional financial performance for Q2FY26 and H1FY26. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company witnessed a remarkable 157 per cent increase in net sales, reaching Rs 46.21 crore, while its net profit soared by an impressive 310 per cent to Rs 3.44 crore, when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The half-yearly results for H1FY26 also showcased substantial growth, with net sales climbing by 337 per cent to Rs 78.50 crore and net profit rising by 169 per cent to Rs 2.26 crore, against H1FY25. These figures build upon a strong FY25, which saw net sales of Rs 105 crore and a net profit of Rs 6 crore.

Leveraging over 75 years of combined expertise in the hospitality sector, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is dedicated to driving innovation within India’s dining landscape. The company currently manages and scales more than 13 outlets across two states, featuring a portfolio of prominent global and homegrown brands. Through a commitment to operational excellence and the strategic use of technology, Spice Lounge consistently delivers high-quality casual, quick-service, and fast-casual dining experiences. The stock, which has a 52-week range between Rs 34.59 and Rs 72.20, is now trading closer to its recent highs, reflecting positive market sentiment.

