Spice Lounge Food Works Limited Hits upper Circuit, Check Details Here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (SLFW) experienced a significant surge in its stock value on Wednesday, hitting a 5 percent Upper Circuit and closing at Rs 34.56 per share, up from its previous close of Rs 32.92. This remarkable performance follows the company’s announcement of exceptionally strong financial results for the second quarter (Q2FY26) and the first half (H1FY26) of the fiscal year.

The company’s Q2FY26 financial report showcased an impressive 157 percent increase in net sales, reaching Rs 46.21 crore, and a substantial 310 percent jump in net profit to Rs 3.44 crore, when compared to the same period in the previous year (Q2FY25). Building on this momentum, SLFW also reported robust growth in H1FY26, with net sales soaring by 337 percent to Rs 78.50 crore and net profit rising by 169 percent to Rs 2.26 crore, relative to H1FY25. These figures far surpass the FY25 net sales of Rs 105 crore and net profit of Rs 6 crore, indicating a strong upward trajectory for the company.

Beyond its financial achievements, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, a company with over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise, is actively driving innovation within India’s dining sector. Currently managing and expanding over 13 outlets across two states, SLFW leverages operational excellence and advanced technology to deliver consistent, high-quality casual, quick-service, and fast-casual dining experiences under a portfolio of both global and homegrown brands. Formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, SLFW is strategically venturing into the experiential market through its acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality, which boasts popular venues such as XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club. This move positions SLFW as a comprehensive lifestyle powerhouse, aiming to captivate affluent millennials and tourists. Further underscoring its global ambitions, the Chairman has been authorized to explore the acquisition of a majority stake in the international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC, paving the way for a truly global platform.

